It happened exactly 25 years ago today.

Organizers of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 decided to initiate a junior race for runners ages 12 and under, to be held on Friday night, prior to the big annual 7-mile race through the streets of Davenport.

They thought they had the whole thing planned out. They arranged to have balloons and activities and popsicles and all sorts of other treats for the competing kids. They had set up a course with varying lengths for children, based on how old they were. As the race day approached, they had 1,500 entries and thought they had ample space, time and manpower to handle the crowd.

Then came a late flood of entries.

A mob of 5,000 youngsters, accompanied by perhaps three times that many parents, grandparents, friends and curiosity seekers, descended on the Quad-City Times parking lot, turning the July 24, 1998 event into what more than one person described as “organized chaos.’’

“And I might be stretching the organized part,’’ added Ron Eggers, one of the volunteers overseeing the scene.

The QCTimes Bix 7 committee learned from its mistakes, capped the number of entries at 3,500 in future years, and it became a much smoother, much calmer, much better event in ensuing years.

The Arconic Jr. Bix 7 has been what organizers always hoped it would be: A fun, first athletic experience for many kids and a catalyst for developing athletes of the future.

“I just remember feeling how exciting it was,’’ said Devin Allbaugh, who ran as an 8-year-old in that very first Jr. Bix 7.

“Especially at that age, I think you have this intrinsic need or want to race kids or be fast. I remember how it made me feel. It made me feel really good. It did stick with me in a lot of ways. Not necessarily where I said from that day on, ‘I want to be a runner,’ but I really thought back to that when I did become a runner.’’

Allbaugh was one of several kids who participated in that very first Jr. Bix who went on to have an extraordinary running career.

Mason Tope, who was only 2 years old at that first Jr. Bix, became a standout at Davenport Central and Loras College and in 2014 was the winner of the QCTimes Bix 7’s High School Challenge. Bennett Moser, who ran as a 4-year-old on that day back in 1998, won state championships at Wapello High School and starred at Wartburg College. Jenna Bieri, age 10 in the inaugural junior race, was a star at Davenport Central and a four-year member of the track and cross country teams at Syracuse University.

Allbaugh went on to become a three-time state champion at Pleasant Valley High School — twice in the 3,200 meters and once in cross country — and was an NCAA Division II All-American at Minnesota State-Mankato.

He still is involved with the QCTimes Bix 7. He is now the managing partner of Running Wild, one of the race’s sponsors, and remains a very competitive runner. He won the Gregg Newell Trophy as the top local male finisher in the QCTimes Bix 7 last year with his wife Kelsey winning the Eloise Caldwell Trophy as the top local female. He also leads the Running Wild five-person team that won the QCTimes Bix 7’s inaugural team competition last year.

Devin can trace at least a little bit of all that running success back to that hectic day in 1998.

Allbaugh hadn’t done any real structured running prior to that first Jr. Bix experience. His mother was a soccer coach, so most of his earliest organized sports activity was in that sport.

“But my mom said ‘Do want to do this?’ And I showed up, and it was crazy,’’ Allbaugh said.

He said he doesn’t have any specific memories of that day, just a general recollection of the atmosphere.

“I remember there being just an insane amount of kids out there,’’ he said. “It was organized chaos.

“I just remember it being the coolest running circus of kids and people just everywhere. I remember having a lot of fun. I have no idea what I ran or what the distance was or any of that, but I do remember it. It was very cool.’’

Not surprisingly, many of the kids involved don’t remember that first Jr. Bix 7 at all. Tope does not. After all, he was only 2.

But he does have fond memories of running in the main QCTimes Bix 7 race.

“Bix in general has had a big impact on me as I did run it throughout high school and undergrad college,’’ said Tope, who now works as a software engineer in Alabama. “It’s one of my favorite races and there’s nothing quite like it. I plan to come back and run it again this year after a hiatus and hope to continue the tradition.’’

That first Jr. Bix 7 didn’t just spawn great runners of the future.

Also among the participants that day were two future Quad-City Times high school athletes of the year who made a name for themselves in other sports — 11-year-old Tim Jackson of Bettendorf and 8-year-old Willie Argo of Davenport — plus a future NFL linebacker, 11-year-old Pat Angerer.

Other kids in that first race who went on to become star athletes included Anna Cullinan, Zach Fries, Sydney Lunardi, Alexa Harris, Billy Daniel, Lisa Trizzino, Kaycee Kallenberger, Ryan Spelhaug, Carter Ridenour, Tim Dunlavy, Jacob Scudder and Mallory and Melissa Youngblut.

Even though they didn’t go on to excel in track and cross country, that inaugural Jr. Bix 7 gave them an early opportunity to exercise their competitive juices.

“I remember working my way to the front at the starting line, of course, because I was (and am) far too competitive,’’ said Mallory Youngblut, who is now Mallory Bernhard and serves as the women’s head basketball coach at the University of North Dakota.

Bernhard, who was 10 years old in 1998, said, "It felt like such a major event with so many people surrounding the entire thing.’’ She said her parents, like so many others, had trouble locating younger sister Melissa, then 5, in the mob of people after she completed her race.

“Overall, I remember for years and years growing up in the Quad-Cities how much of a big deal the Bix was and getting to go down and watch the runners as a kid, and the Jr. Bix being the first time I got to run and participate and thinking it was a pretty awesome thing to get the chance to do,’’ she added.

The Jr. Bix 7 has been around long enough now that a second generation of kids have a chance to enjoy that same sort of experience.

“I am actually coming back to run the Bix this year for the first time in a very long time and have a son (Louis) now old enough to run possibly in his first Jr. Bix,’’ Bernhard said. “We will see how that goes with a 3-year-old — if we can even make it to the starting line.’’

