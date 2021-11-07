Lost landscape: Rock Island Arsenal’s Quarters One once boasted river garden, formal flower beds

Anyone walking the grounds of the huge Quarters One residence on Arsenal Island might notice a small limestone wall in the lawn northeast of what was once the arsenal commander’s home.
The wall looks like it might have been part of a bigger landscape feature, although in glancing around, one sees mostly grass and trees. No landscape features stand out.
But you would be right — the wall was once part of a large “river garden” with trees, ponds and streams built during 1919 under the direction of Adelita Jordan, wife of former commander H.B. Jordan, and at least once referred to as a Japanese garden because at one time it included a tea house perched near the river’s edge.
It’s not known exactly when the garden vanished.
The river garden and other now-vanished landscape features of Arsenal Island — formal flower gardens, cutting gardens, greenhouses, a conservatory filled with tropical plants and World War II Victory gardens — are being brought to light by Beth Cody, a gardening enthusiast and small business owner from Kalona, Iowa, who has published a 66-page booklet titled “Quarters One Gardens.” The booklet was an outgrowth of information she gathered while researching Midwest Japanese gardens for the Muscatine Art Center, as reported in the Oct. 31 Quad-City Times.
Cody found virtually no written documentation about gardens on the island, but was able to piece together a likely story based on photographs from the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Davenport Library, Putnam Museum and Augustana College, and newspaper articles about social events taking place in the gardens. She also dug up information about a Japanese landscape architect named T.R. Otsuka, whose work depicted in a nursery catalog of the time looks very much like the river garden on Arsenal Island. This led Cody to conclude that he likely was the river garden’s architect.
As with all landscapes, the features of Quarters One evolved through the years. The year after the towered limestone building was finished in 1872, a large lawn and many trees were installed in keeping with the 1870s look of a parklike landscape, Cody writes. Large vegetable gardens and an orchard to produce food also were planted.
Sometime later, a cast iron fountain surrounded in the summer by ferns and “elephant ears” (colocasia) plants was installed, and at least two greenhouses were built on the grounds. The residence also had a conservatory.
The river garden, though, was the biggest and most interesting feature. It wasn’t a Japanese garden in the sense that it contained arched bridges, stone lanterns and torii/entrance gates that were common to such gardens built in the United States during this period, but the presence of the tea house gave it a Japanese flavor. This structure originally was built as a summer house perched virtually on the river, but it became Japanese-looking with the addition of a flared roof and lattice panels.
Another Japanese characteristic that Cody came to surmise through her research is that the entire river garden — by the way it was laid out — was a miniature representation of Arsenal Island. That is, streams flowed on either side of an island and there were limestone walls resembling river bluffs. To reproduce a landscape in miniature was one of the hallmarks of Japanese gardening.
“If my surmise of the layout of the garden is correct, the river garden was brilliant in its design … (it) was tremendously imaginative, sensitively ‘right’ for a Midwestern river site, and wonderfully beautiful,” she writes in the pamphlet.
A June 11, 1921, article in the Davenport Daily Times described the garden as the setting for a party held in conjunction with a convention of the National Federation of Music Clubs. Following a concert by a famous tenor, the party was held from 10 p.m. to midnight.
The newspaper reported that “the beautiful garden of the commandant's residence was lighted with countless colored incandescent lights and the guests promenaded down its winding gravel paths and stone steps circling fountains and fairy-like pools set amid tropical verdure.”
When and why did it disappear?
Cody could find no photos or newspaper mentions of the river garden after the mid-1920s. The tea house deteriorated and was removed in 1927 because supports underneath had become unstable. The thawing of extra-thick ice that spring was particularly damaging, according to a Quarters One report. Maybe the garden went with it.
Or, it could have been abandoned during World War II when the United States was at war with Japan.
Or, it could have existed into the 1950s when other gardens were grassed over.
It’s certain that it was gone by 1965, a year many photos of the area were taken because of the great Mississippi River flood.
After all her research and studying the photographs, “it was really strange” to finally visit the island and walk where the gardens once stood, Cody said. It was difficult to get oriented. Not only were features from the photographs missing, but it appears the ground around Quarters Once is higher than it was 100 years ago, possibly because of repeated flooding and siltation.
Cody found it shocking and “tremendously heartbreaking” that something so beautiful as the river garden could have just vanished, although she thinks it’s possible some of the rock features are “still under there.”