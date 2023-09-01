A newly formed river advisory council aims to tackle environmental and social challenges.

The Clean River Advisory Council includes 11 local environmental experts and community river enthusiasts. The council was created in partnership with the Walter Family Foundation's Mississippi River Initiative and support of the Quad Cities Community Foundation and Iman Consulting, according to the announcement.

The Walter Family Foundation invested $637,000 in the new council. Walter Family Foundation works with communities and organizations in the Mississippi River basin to protect water resources.

Project Officer at WFF Bre' Anna Brooks said those closest to the issues are also the people closest to the solutions.

"The Quad-Cities has a diverse community, versatile river, and a robust nonprofit and environmental sector," Brooks said. "We see it as the perfect home for this project."

The advisory council will lead projects to enhance the water quality, create natural infrastructure, and engage the community with the river.

Tre'Chiondria Lathan, CRAC member and teacher in the Rock Island-Milan School District, was drawn to this experiment to help envision the future of the river.

"At first, I didn't see how I could contribute or what I would add," Lathan said. "It's pushed me out of my comfort zone, and my perspective is now helping envision the future of the river and this community."

Lathan was part of a Clean River Advisory Council that traveled to New Orleans earlier this year to see what sort of projects were happening downstream.

"Many of the projects they've done have taken 10 or more years to fully develop," Lathan said. "We have to be in it for the long haul."

The Mississippi River is more than 2,300 miles long and begins in northern Minnesota, flows through the Midwest and Southeast before it discharges into the Gulf of Mexico down in Louisiana. The river also flows east to west in one place — the Quad-Cities region.

Iman Consulting from the Quad Cities was brought in early to help develop the council.

Sue Hafkemeyer, the Quad Cities Community Foundation’s president and CEO, said the project has inclusion at its center — meaning it includes racial and ethnic diversity, gender diversity, and a diversity of backgrounds and perspectives.

"The project is going to succeed because it's bringing people together who might never be in the same room otherwise," Hafkemeyer said.

Andy Parer, council member and city of Moline environmental manager, said the council has taken the time to get to know each other so they can learn about finding solutions that will make lasting change.

The advisory council members are:

Brian Baxter, Quad City Symphony Orchestra

Dedric Bland, US Army Corp of Engineers Rock Island District

Janessa Calderon, Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Justina Crawford, Saint Ambrose University

Tre'Chiondria Lathan, Rock Island - Milan School District #41

Kelsi Massengale, Nahant Marsh Education Center

Sergio Mendoza, Eastern Iowa Community College

Daisy Moran, Augustana College

Andy Parer, City of Moline

Richard Stewart, Rock Island County Soil and Water Conservation District

Roger Viadero, Western Illinois University – Macomb

Beginning Sept. 15, the advisory council will take grant applications from organizations addressing environmental challenges or strengthening community relationships. Interested applicants can find more information online at the Quad Cities Community Foundation website.