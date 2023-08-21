Those who have lived in the Quad-City region likely know that the making of pearl buttons was a big industry here at the turn of the 19th century. They also may know that Muscatine was the “world capital” of this enterprise that used shells from freshwater mussels once found in abundance in the Mississippi River.

What is less generally known is that Davenport had button factories, too — at least five of them. The longest-running of these was the Davenport Pearl Button Co., incorporated in 1896 and operating until the 1940s.

The public can learn more about the Davenport button company and see buttons it made on Sunday, Aug. 27, during the annual Mississippi Valley Antique Bottle and Advertising Show and Sale, Davenport.

The event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1111 W. 35th St. will draw about 45 vendors from Iowa and Illinois, showing and selling Quad-Cities collectibles, advertising and brewery items, stoneware, antique bottles and fruit jars. Admission is $2 with children under 14 admitted free.

The buttons will be shown by Merle Vastine, of Davenport, who found them at an auction in DeWitt, Iowa.

The regional button industry got its start in Muscatine in 1891 with John F. Boepple, a button maker from Germany, according to visitmuscatine.com. Boepple was put out of business in his own country because of a change in tariffs, so he emigrated to the United States in search of mussels. Finding them in Muscatine, he set up shop.

Within six years, more than 300 “clammers” — people who harvested mussels — worked the Mississippi between Burlington and Clinton, and there were 53 button-cutting shops in Muscatine, according to visitmuscatine.com.

Jobs included cutting buttons from the shells, grinding the black backs off the blanks, shaping the face side, drilling holes for the thread, polishing, sorting and, finally, “carding,” or sewing the buttons onto cards for sale.

The Davenport Pearl Button Co. began in a building at Second and Gaines streets. Business was so good that within three years of the company’s 1896 incorporation, it built a larger building at Second and Warren streets. The April 4, 1899, Daily Times reported that “business is booming,” according to archival research by Colleen “Coky” Powers, of Davenport.

“The factory has ... been unable to keep pace with the orders received and consequently the force (of about 130 workers) began to work 12 hours yesterday,” the article said. In 1907, the company expanded again, purchasing a larger, former brewery at Fifth and Taylor streets, according to the Nov. 14, 1907, Davenport Democrat.

It is not known exactly when the company ceased operations, but it was sometime between 1941 when it was one of 27 firms sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for violations of the Fair Labor Standards Acts and early 1946 when the factory building was purchased by, and for, another business, according to Powers’ research.

Button factories in Davenport and elsewhere were the site of early union organizing. Workers protested being paid less than minimum wage, working overtime without commensurate pay and working in shops without adequate light, heat and sanitary facilities.

Strikes as well as push-back by owners were reported in newspaper articles.

Button factories also smelled.

“The stench from the shells pollutes the atmosphere” in the neighborhood where they were stored, according to a petition from neighbors asking that storage be forbidden, according to the Jan. 20, 1900, Davenport Weekly Republican.

Besides Davenport Pearl Button, the city was home to National, Tri-City, Hawkeye and Boepple button companies.

Overall, the pearl button industry rose and fell over a 75-year period, peaking in 1916. It was done in by the depletion of mussel beds, foreign competition, changing fashions and the invention of zippers and plastic. Today’s pearl buttons are made in Asia and of different shells.

