A portion of the Mississippi River Trail located along the riverfront levee in Bettendorf will be closed starting Thursday, Aug. 3rd.

The portion of the trail will be closed into September as demolition of the old Interstate 74 bridge continues. All that is left of the old bridge is the westbound suspension cables and towers, along with the concrete foundations.

A detour route is in place to safely route pedestrians and cyclists around the construction. It will consist of 12th Street, the newly constructed Urban Park Recreational Trail underneath the new I-74 bridge, 15th Street, Grant Street, and 17th Street.

The final section of the main span on the old bridge was removed in mid-July, according to the I-74 River Bridge social media. Iowa Department of Transportation has yet to announce when it plans to use controlled explosives to remove the westbound suspension cables and towers but has said previously it is hoping for late summer or early fall.

Explosives were used to remove the two eastbound towers and suspension cables on the old I-74 bridge in June, which drew hundreds of spectators to the riverfront to watch the eastbound towers explode.

Helm Civil holds the $23 million demolition contract. It is likely that Helm also will use explosives on some of the concrete foundation piers. One pier, called, "Pier K" and located near the Moline riverfront, will remain in the river to avoid disturbing a colony of endangered mussels that is located there.

The upstream span — westbound into Iowa — was completed as a toll bridge in 1935. The eastbound span was finished in 1959, paid for with toll money. The tolls were removed from the crossings in 1970. The twin spans merged with Interstate 74 in 1975.

Barb Ickes contributed to this report.

Photos: Controlled explosives demolition of the suspension cables and towers of the old I-74 bridge early Sunday morning.