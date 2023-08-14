The remaining sections of the old I-74 bridge are scheduled for explosion in two weeks.

Towers and suspension cables on the Illinois-bound span were blown into the water on June 18. The remaining westbound towers and suspension cables are to meet the same fate on Sunday, Aug. 27, the Iowa Department of Transportation, or DOT, announced Monday. Some piers will be set with explosives, too.

Pier K, which is near the riverfront in Moline, is to be spared. It hosts a colony of endangered mussels. The bridge-demolition contract is held by Helm Civil in the amount of $23 million.

"Say goodbye to the remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge between Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois," DOT officials wrote in a news release Monday. "The demolition contractor, Helm Group, will use controlled explosives to remove the suspension cables and towers ... Additionally, delayed controlled detonations will be used to remove some piers. The use of explosives will require a temporary closure of the new I-74 bridge to vehicles and pedestrians. The river will also be temporarily closed to commercial traffic and pleasure boaters."

The main navigation channel is to be closed for up to 24 hours, beginning at 6 a.m. on Aug. 27. Areas outside the main navigation channel will be closed for up to 72 hours, officials said, adding that local law enforcement will monitor the area.

"The entire new bridge will be closed to traffic for approximately one hour on Sunday morning, with a posted detour in place. Through traffic will be routed to I-80 and I-280," according to the news release. "Local traffic will be directed to use the Centennial Bridge in Davenport to cross the river and then routed to either downtown Bettendorf to get to westbound I-74 or downtown Moline to get to eastbound I-74. The bike and pedestrian path on the new bridge will be closed for approximately 24 hours, beginning the night of Aug. 26, and will be closely monitored by local law enforcement."

Access to some immediate areas of the riverfront will be restricted, including Leach Park in Bettendorf. Sections of the riverfront path in Bettendorf will be closed, along with the parking lot adjacent to the new bridge in Bettendorf. Access to the businesses on State Street and the Isle Casino Hotel will remain open.

The Iowa DOT is advising the public to view demolition online at https://iowadot.gov/i74riverbridge/Traffic-Cameras.