Long-time Quad-City Times Bix 7 volunteer Kevin Charles “KC” Tonn always keeps in mind an obvious yet important lesson his predecessor drilled into him: Make sure runners know where to turn around.

Tonn, 64, took over organizing operations at the foot of McClellan Boulevard in the late 1980s or early 1990s, a few years after race organizers had to put an asterisk over a record-breaking course time.

In 1982, Australian runner Rob de Castella crossed the finish line in 32 minutes 21 seconds, beating two premier athletes in the distance field and setting a new course record by 33 seconds.

But de Castella accidentally trimmed the down-and-back course by about 50 yards. He and a number of others followed the lead car, which turns around about a block early. Officials certified de Castella’s time, because other runners had also followed the shortcut. The record held until 1989.

“It was never a mistake you wanted to make,” Tonn said. “She (his predecessor) told me as long as your name wasn’t brought back to the race director, you were in good shape.”

Now, Tonn is planning on hanging up his volunteer shirt. This year's 49th running will be his last QCTimes Bix 7. And he's hoping to end his 30-plus year tenure without mishap.

Doing so requires a well-coordinated dance that takes much prep work and coaching but lasts less than a minute.

Leading runners, some of whom may not be familiar with the course route, will go where they are directed, Tonn said.

The lead car and camera truck can't make the tight turn at the foot of McClellan Boulevard, where cement trucks, scaffolding and water stations set up shop during the race. So it makes the U-turn about a block early, he said.

Volunteers, armed with a rope with flags on it — like what you see at used car lots, as Tonn describes it — allow the lead car and the camera truck through.

Then, volunteers snap back into place to direct the lead runners to continue around the final boulevard planter. Tonn stands in a brightly colored vest to wave the motorcycles around the tight turnaround, and the runners follow.

"We've had a few runners that, they start leading that way, you have to make an extra effort to make sure they have to adjust a little bit, and then they jump back out," Tonn said. "We've not had a mishap as of yet."

Michelle Juehring, the QCTimes Bix 7 race director, has known Tonn for 20 years, and said she admires his dedication and cool under pressure.

"I can't imagine too many other roles that have this 60-second window of high stress; one wrong move and our elite athletes are off course," Juehring said. "Yet you'd never know. He's always positive, smiling, engaging the spectators and making sure others around him are having a good time."

Tonn begins race weekend by picking up the time clock from the Brady Street Sprints on Thursday evening. By Saturday morning, it's atop a fire truck, showing runners their times.

Early that morning, Tonn drives his truck, which happens to be the same deep blue as the Quad-City Times' color, to the starting line to brief the motorcycle, pace car, and camera-truck drivers.

"You get to see all the people waking up in the morning, all the parties in the yard, it's great," Tonn said. "Then you come over the top of Brady Street hill, and it is amazing — the humanity and all the colors and everything you see down there. It's just, it's breathtaking."

Over the decades since he ran the race in 1987, started working it in 1988, and then took over organizing the turnaround a couple years later, he’s watched the race grow.

And activity at the turnaround grew, too. Some years are bigger than others, he said.

He's seen marching bands, quartets and neighborhood parties. He's gotten to know many of the neighbors at the foot of the hill.

Among the biggest attractions at the turnaround for years was a hillside slip-n-slide on a private lawn. The owners sold the home in 2021, putting an end to the tradition.

"People would come, and they would run half the race and then they'd stop and they'd run up and go down the slip-n-slide," Tonn said. "And then they have, like, hay bales at the bottom and the runners would get up and they're all wet and sloppy and they run the rest of the race. But it's just a really nice, fun time."

Although next year he won't chair a committee, Tonn, a lifelong Davenport resident, said he'll be at the race in some form or another.

"My dad always said there are two days you can never miss in the Quad-Cities," Tonn said. "That is the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday and Bix Saturday."