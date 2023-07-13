River Action is hosting a guided, narrated golf-cart tour for seniors this September on both sides of the Mississippi River.

The Riverway Senior Golf Cart Tour will be for community members who are senior citizens and take place Sept. 7-8 at various times. It will be on the riverfront trails.

There are a total of six tour locations with three tour times. The tour times are 9-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and 2-4 p.m. On the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities, the tours will be located at the Rock Island Arsenal, Moline to Hampton, and Rapids City to Cordova.

Times will be the same on the Iowa side and will be located at Duck Creek Trail, Nahant Marsh, and Davenport to Bettendorf.

It costs $30 per cart for two participants per tour. Those interested may sign up online on the River Action website or at their office located at 822 E. River Drive, Davenport, IA.

Or contact River Action Program Manager Liz Humphrey at 563-322-2969 or lhumphrey@riveraction.org.

More information about the event also can be found on River Action's website.