Most sports fans now take for granted the “The Star-Spangled Banner’’ will be played prior to every event of any significance.

But that hasn't always been the case.

It wasn’t played at major league baseball games until 1918 and then it often was played during the seventh-inning stretch. The song didn’t even become the official national anthem until 1931 and it didn’t become standard procedure at the start of National Football League games until during World War II. Elmer Layden, a Davenport native who was then commissioner of the NFL, decreed that it be played before all games, even after the war was over.

Road races such as the Quad-City Times Bix 7 were even slower to embrace the anthem. When the QCTimes Bix 7 first used the “The Star-Spangled Banner’’ to start the 1993 race, doing so was on the cutting edge of a trend.

Phil Stewart, editor and publisher of Road Race Management, said no records are kept on such things but he said relatively few races were playing the anthem in the 1990s.

“The tradition definitely became part of the pre-race activities at many races after 9-11,’’ Stewart said. “So I would say it is fair to say anyone doing it before 9-11 was an early adapter.’’

Long-time QCTimes Bix 7 race director Ed Froehlich first got the idea of playing the anthem prior to the race when he attended a minor league basketball game.

“I was at a Quad-City Thunder game and I heard Jack Carey sing it, and I just fell in love with his singing,’’ Froehlich said.

The following summer and for about a quarter century afterward, Carey was at the QCTimes Bix 7 starting line to sing the anthem as the runners stood by to make the charge up Brady Street hill. The local radio personality often crooned Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA’’ before the race too.

“Everybody loved him,’’ Froehlich said. “It was so emotional. It was such a dynamic part of the race.’’

Carey retired as the race’s anthem singer last year and was replaced by London Young, who had just moved to the Quad-Cities from the West Coast. She was selected through a series of auditions held by Chris Nelson, the QCTimes Bix 7’s entertainment co-chairman.

Young will be back again to do the honors on July 29, prior to the 49th running of the race.

“It worked out very well last year,’’ Nelson said. “She did a very good job, so we just decided to stick with what works.’’

Young, 36, has moved to Dallas, but she plans to take vacation time from her job as an airlines gate agent to return to Davenport for an encore.

She actually credits her QCTimes Bix 7 performance last year with pumping new life into an R&B career that has included opening for several famous artists and performing at such events as the 2006 Modesto Relay For Life and the Atlanta Black History Month Parade and the WNBA Atlanta Dream Game in 2015.

“I was really kind of down about singing in general so when I got chosen (for the 2022 QCTimes Bix 7), it really kind of gave me the boost of confidence that I needed,’’ Young said. “It was a huge honor.’’

Runners attend the first Bix@6 training session