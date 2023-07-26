Winning the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race offers many opportunities for cash prizes and awards.

The starting gun will be fired Saturday at 8 a.m. with thousands of runners making the annual climb up Brady Street hill. Many will do the 7-mile race as a fun event that has the community cheering them on. Many will be trying to beat their best personal times. And a comparative handful will run it competitively.

Cash prizes and awards are offered to those who do the entire 7-mile course.

The Prairie Farms Quick Bix 2-mile does not have cash prizes, but all participants will receive a 2023 Quad-City Times Bix 7 race shirt.

Those signing up don’t necessarily commit to one race or the other and can make last-minute decisions if they wish, said Race Director Michelle Juehring.

Anyone who gets to the starting line and does not feel up to doing the 7-mile course can opt for the 2-mile race instead. The unique thing about the QCTimes Bix 7, Juehring said, is that everyone’s morning begins the same.

“You start with everybody, but you get that experience and, at the top of the hill, you just take a right-hand turn, come back down, and you’re first in line for everything at the post-race party,” she said of the Prairie Farms Quick Bix.

Russell’s Beat the Elite athletes will have the opportunity to race and beat the overall winner of the QC Times Bix 7. The two runners selected will have a head start and if they “beat the elite” to the finish line, they will win $2,500.

For elite athletes, Juehring said, the race awards the Top 10 men and women as follows:

1st place: $12,500

2nd place: $4,000

3rd place: $2,500

4th place: $1,500

5th place: $1,000

6th place: $900

7th place: $800

8th place: $700

9th place: $600

10th place: $500

The Buick GMC Dealers High School Competition awards the first Iowa or Illinois male and female high school finisher who crosses the finish line $1,000 for their high school. Incoming freshmen and outgoing seniors are eligible to participate.

The Caesars Sportsbook Team Competition will award the top three teams in the men’s and women’s divisions. Teams of five will race the 7-mile course to compete for the cash prizes.

First place will receive $1,500; second place $750; and third place $500.

Teams will consist of five runners with the fastest four runners scoring, and the lowest total time will determine the winner.

Race organizers will hold in-person awards ceremonies by age group. Awards are given for both the top five male and female runners in the following age groups: 15 and under; 16-19; 20-24; 25-29; 30-34; 40-44; 45-49; 50-54; 55-59; 60-64; 65-69; 70-74; 75-79; and 80 and over.

“We have the in-person awards so people are recognized by their peers,” she said.

The fastest male and female also will be presented with a trophy. The Greg Newell Trophy will be presented to the fastest local male and The Eloise Caldwell Trophy will be presented to the fastest local female.

Held on Thursday, July 27, cash prizes also are awarded in the Genesis Sports Medicine Brady Street Sprints.

Prize money for the six individual divisions is $500 for first place, $150 for second place, and $50 for third place. In the relay categories: $500 for first, $350 for second, $150 for third, and $50 for fourth.