A little more than 80 miles south of Davenport, the town of Danville, Iowa, population 905, is becoming a hub of education about the Holocaust with its Anne Frank connection.

Later this summer, hopefully by around the middle of August, museum director Janet Hesler said a rail car of the era, type and kind used to transport Jews to the work and death camps, will arrive in Danville as part of its growing Holocaust education program.

Housed in Danville Station, Danville's Museum with its Anne Frank Connection display has roots back to 1939, when, according to the town library's website, Danville teacher Miss Birdie Mathews initiated a pen pal exchange for her class.

Juanita Wagner, who was 10, picked the name of a girl from the list who was her own age and lived in Amsterdam. That girl Wagner chose was Anne Frank.

Danville is only one of two places in the world where letters between Wagner and Frank can be viewed.

Additionally, the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities has helped the school system and the museum with education about the Holocaust, providing speakers and other artifacts, said Allan Ross, Executive Director of the federation.

“They have a really good schools system and we’ve provided Holocaust education and have found survivors to speak at the school,” Ross said.

The Quad-City Jewish Federation also donated 30 reproduction prints of the original paintings done in hiding by Erich Geiringer and his son Heinz. The two had begun painting to occupy their time and were able to hide the paintings before the family was discovered and sent to Auschwitz. The father and son died but Erich’s wife, Fritzi and daughter, Eva, survived and retrieved the paintings.

Fritzi Geiringer married Otto Frank, Anne Frank's father, in the 1950s. Otto Frank was the only member of his family who survived the war.

The 30 original paintings are in the Dutch Resistance Museum in Amsterdam. The Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities received permission by Eva Geiringer Schloss to have prints made. They first were displayed at Davenport's Putnam Museum to complement the 2012 exhibit “Anne Frank: A History for Today.”

Because of the donated print set, Ross said, “They now have two major exhibits and other bits and pieces about the Holocaust.”

Hesler said the idea for the rail car came when she and her husband were wondering how they were going to hold the 1.5 million postcards the Danville Museum is trying to collect from children all over the world in honor of Anne Frank. That project began in 2012.

“We want to collect 1.5 million because that’s the number of Jewish children who died in the Holocaust,” Hesler said.

So far the museum has received 41,400 post cards.

It was on a trip to Whitwell, Tennessee, to see the Paper Clip Project at the Children’s Holocaust Memorial that museum staff saw that the paper clips, worn by Norwegians as a silent protest and a symbol of resistance to the Nazi occupation, were housed in a rail car.

Hesler said the goal of the Paper Clip Project was to collect 6 million paper clips for all those who died in the Holocaust, but the project eventually collected more than 30 million.

“All of the post cards will not fit in our museum,” she said.

But they could be housed in a rail car of the kind used to take Jews to the work and death camps. It was then in 2017 or 2018 that Hesler said she began thinking of a rail car exhibit.

Rail cars were found in Macedonia and Poland, but the deals for them fell through, Hesler said.

However, one was found in Moers, Germany, she said.

“I want to say it was in November or December of 2021 that they found this car and we were wondering how we were going to pay for it,” Hesler said.

In August of 2022, the museum received an economic development grant of $500,000 through Destination Iowa, a tourism grant from the state, she said. It took around $260,000 to purchase and refurbish the rail car.

In December of 2022, the car was moved from Moers to Duisburg, Germany, where it was refurbished by Die Schmiede, which also refurbished the rail car that is currently at the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum in Poland.

“Hopefully it will be on schedule and in Baltimore in early August,” she said.

From there it will be put on a truck and brought to Bettendorf where the Quad City Jewish Federation will have it on display for a time before it goes on to Danville. Inside the car are refurbished railroad tracks on which it will sit.

The rest of the grant money will be used to build ramps to the rail car, as well as parking and making everything handicap accessible.

“Our museum started in 2012,” Hesler said. “It’s been open by appointment and each year we’d get about 50 visitors and 48 of those were likely school children.”

The current building that houses the museum was purchased in 2015 and at one time was the oldest building in Danville, being built in 1897 as a lumber yard.

Hesler said the museum will have a fundraiser to build a structure to house the rail car, but for now it can be open to the elements for a few years.

Ross said there is no way to know if any of the rail cars in Holocaust museums around the world were ever used to carry Jews to the ghettos and death camps. It is possible they were, but no one can say for certain.

What they try to do is make sure the cars are of the era and built before 1945, he said.

Hesler said the car coming to Danville was built between 1939 and 1943.

Still, Ross said, "the cars have a powerful effect" on people as they can envision the people packed into the cars.

With the news of the Anne Frank Connection exhibit, the Geiringer prints and now the rail car, Hesler said the museum is getting more attention.

“We hope that people learn from this exhibit,” Hesler said. “We want the children to read and learn so something like the Holocaust will never happen again.”

