UPDATE 1 p.m.: A four-vehicle accident near the intersection of Blackhawk Road and Valley View Drive in Moline involved at least one stolen vehicle, a truck, according to police on the scene. Two juveniles who ran away from the scene southbound were caught by officers.
Law enforcement got the call about noon, police on the scene said. The stolen truck and another vehicle, believed to be a red minivan, were either chasing each other or playing some sort of game while traveling eastbound on Blackhawk Road when the truck was involved in the crash.
The crash, which involved several vehicles at the intersection with Valley View Drive, injured two people, but those injuries were considered minor, police on the scene said.
The van suspected of involvement left the scene and was still being sought by authorities, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at 309-732-2677.
Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also can be contacted through the P3 Tips app or at crimeinfo.net.