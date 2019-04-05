Two people were injured and two juveniles arrested by police Friday after a multiple-vehicle crash in Rock Island that involved a suspected stolen pickup truck.
Police received a number of calls around noon that the truck and another vehicle, believed to be a red minivan, were either chasing each other or playing some sort of game while traveling eastbound on Blackhawk Road when the truck was involved in the crash at the intersection with Valley View Drive. The injuries of the people hurt were believed minor. The juveniles ran southbound but were captured nearby by police.
The van suspected of being involved fled the scene and officers were looking for it, police said.
The suspect truck suffered heavy damage to its front passenger side and a second pickup truck had its rear quarter panel on the driver's side partially torn off and curled like a wood shaving.
Jeff Carl, 31, of Moline, was the second truck's driver. He said he was lined up with other vehicles at the eastbound light at Valley View Drive when his vehicle was hit.
"I just got smashed into," he said.
A second later, he saw what appeared to be the stolen truck passing him, Carl said. He had to get out on the passenger side, and as he did so, he saw two people running south down the embankment.
He said he thought his was the last vehicle in the line and the first to be hit.
There appeared to be four vehicles involved. One of them, a small red SUV, was driven from the scene by police.
There is a business park immediately south of Black Hawk Road at the crash site, and beyond that is Ben Williamson Park, where the Backwater Gamblers perform.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at 309-732-2677.
Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also can be contacted through the P3 Tips app or at crimeinfo.net.