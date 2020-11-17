Ho, ho, ho: Socially-distanced Santa arrives at Quad-City malls in December

Santa is returning to NorthPark and SouthPark malls this year, but at a distance.

He will be in the Von Maur court at the malls in Davenport, starting Dec. 4, and Moline, starting Dec. 1.

Both malls are requiring face coverings to be worn by Santa, his team and guests, aged 2 or older. Hand sanitizer will be on hand for those entering and exiting; social distancing will be in place between Santa and guests; and the area will undergo a "deep cleaning" each night.

“The biggest difference is guests will not be sitting on his lap or next to Santa, but they are still welcome to chat with Santa, it will just be at a distance. We realize this is different than past experiences, but Santa will be able to hear and respond with no problem,” said Laura Crossman, senior manager of corporate marketing at Macerich, the owner of both malls, in an email.

Websites for both malls already have the ability for interested parties to make a reservation to ensure social distancing.

Cherry Hill Photography is partnering with the mall and has kept pricing similar to previous years, Crossman said in an email. Three different packages will be available for families to purchase from $39.99 to $49.99.