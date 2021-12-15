Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage to $18.50

Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., has announced it is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $18.50 effective January 1.
Hobby Lobby has stores in Davenport, Moline and Clinton.
Hobby Lobby was one of the first retailers to establish a nationwide minimum hourly wage well above the federal minimum wage, and since 2009 has raised its minimum wage 12 times over the last 13 years, according to a news release posted on its website.
“We have a long track record of taking care of our employees,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green. “In 1998, we made the decision to close our stores on Sundays, and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to provide employees time for rest, family, and worship. We’ve also worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers.”
Hobby Lobby was founded in 1972 and currently operates 956 retail stores.
Quad-City Times