The practice of brewing beer is both a science and an art, according to Quad-Cities hobby brewer and MUGZ member Bryan Schmid.

It takes precision and creativity to brew a delicious batch, he said, and brewers can play with different ingredients and flavors to try and make something new. With QC Craft Beer Week starting this weekend, Schmid and other brewers are showcasing their passion with professional brewers to make new beer for the Quad-Cities to test.

"Beer, by design, is meant to be shared," Schmid said. "So it's just a really perfect way to share your hobby and what you love with some people who might be open to trying a new style of beer, or might step outside of their comfort zone a little bit and have a whole new experience."

MUGZ Homebrew Club members have partnered with professional brewers across the Quad-Cities for QC Craft Beer Week to collaborate on 10 small-batch beers, which guests will have the chance to sample May 19 at Endless Brews, 310 N. Main St., Davenport. Three more collaborative beers will be on tap at Midwest Ale Works, Radical Effect and Rebels & Lions Brewing, Schmid said.

QC Craft Beer Week takes place May 13-20, and is put on by MUGZ, Visit Quad-Cities' QC Ale Trail and local breweries.

Schmid said club members have discussed the idea of working with local brewers — many of whom are former or current MUGZ members — on special batches and decided in early spring to put something together for QC Craft Beer Week. The week, which is meant to commemorate brewing in the Quad-Cities, was started by MUGZ in 2011.

Other events happening this week include the following:

Beer Battle on the Belle, 12-3 p.m. May 13 : Now sold out, guests will take a turn on the Celebration Belle riverboat and sample brews from 12 different breweries around the region.

Topless Brewery Cruise for Charity, 11 a.m. May 20 : Vehicles and cycles of all kinds are invited to cruise from brewery to brewery May 20 to raise funds for Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. The event will begin at Front Street Brewery, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport, and travel to four other area breweries before coming back to Front Street for the after party. Participation costs $25 for vehicles with four or more wheels and $15 for cycles, or vehicles with less than four wheels, and registration is from 10-10:45 a.m. May 20.

Shops with Hops, 3-6 p.m. May 20: Downtown LeClaire businesses will host more than a dozen local and regional breweries for customers to sample from as they shop. Tickets for the event cost $25 and can be purchased online. Participants will receive a tasting glass and can head to Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, from 6-7 p.m. for the after party, where there will be a raffle drawing.

"I am really excited to see all the events taking place around the Quad-Cities the entire week," Schmid said. "I think it's a great way to showcase what our region can produce, and we can put our personal stamp on our hobbies and our passions."

This year's QC Craft Beer Week falls on the fourth anniversary of the QC Ale Trail, according to a Visit Quad Cities news release. The ale trail is a year-round experience that takes participants on a self-guided tour of 16 area breweries, with prizes for those who log their stops. For more information on the trail and how to participate, visit the QC Ale Trail website.

“Visit Quad Cities always looks forward to QC Craft Beer Week,” said Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell in a news release. “Craft Beer is part of the cultural fabric of the Quad Cities and this week is a great chance to get connected to our QC Ale Trail and experience the unbelievable product that is produced by our microbreweries. Craft Beer brings residents and visitors together, is important for tourism, and helps frame the authentic story of the QC."