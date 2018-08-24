In the age of all things digital, Abby Garvis is going the route of hands-on and in-person with her small stained-glass business, Glass Farm.
Garvis says she doesn’t have a storefront or even an online shop for the stained-glass wares that she creates at her five-acre urban farm on the southwest side of Davenport. If you’d like to find her work, which ranges from small suncatchers to larger pieces such as her glass-bedecked bicycle wheels that spin, you’ll have to hit farmers markets and craft fairs.
Garvis says she worked through the winter months in preparation for returning to her booth at the Freight House Farmers Market in Davenport, which she shares with her boyfriend, Brian Ritter. The pair sell a mixture of her art pieces and produce and jams from their farm at the market under the name Rockingham Hollow Farm.
She has thought of expanding her business, she says, but selling her work on an online platform and having to ship glass creations makes her nervous. In the near future, though, she may look into partnering with local shops to showcase and sell her work.
Garvis says she sells her glass pieces under the name Glass Farm, and she considers it a side business that she would love to devote more time to. By day, she works for the city of Bettendorf as a natural resource manager for Forest Grove Park, and she also works as a park ranger for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Because the creation of each glass piece is a multi-step process, Garvis says even a simple project can require two to three hours.
“I do like doing larger pieces, like the bike wheel. ... When it all comes together, it makes me feel a little more accomplished and it makes for a very cool piece,” she says. “I love putting colors together especially. It’s my favorite part of any piece. No matter what object I’m making, putting the colors together is my favorite part.”
Garvis says she tends to use a lot of shades of greens and blues in her work.
“When I make my pieces, I’ll have an idea and draw it up first to make myself a pattern,” she says.
Garvis says she’ll tweak the image or idea to what she thinks will better work with glass. Take an owl, for example. She’ll draw it and make changes to the drawing to fit the angles she knows she can cut from the glass. Then she buys glass form a shop in downtown Bettendorf, traces her pattern onto the glass pieces, and cuts them out.
“The edge of glass, it’s usually pretty rugged and sharp,” she says. “You have to grind them down. I have a glass grinder to make it nice and smooth on the edges.”
Then Garvis presses copper foil tape to the edges and solders the pieces together. After that, she scrubs the pieces clean and applies chemicals that help the soldering adhere to the glass.
Garvis says she thinks anyone could pick up stained-glass making as a hobby.
“It’s not that difficult; it just requires patience. It does require money. There are quite a few things that you need to probably have in order to make something,” she says. “It definitely requires patience and time and a little bit of space just to have room for work.”
There also are a few hazards associated with the beautiful art, so gloves and safety glasses are recommended.
“I was just looking at my fingers. There are small cuts in them sometimes from grinding glass. I usually wear gloves,” Garvis says. “I’ve had glass in my eyes sometimes. It’s like you’re cutting your glass and it goes breaking apart and it flies everywhere. That’s the only risk, really.”
Garvis says her love of glass making was sparked 15 years ago when her grandfather enrolled himself, Garvis and her sister in a continuing-education class through Black Hawk College. Her grandfather, who really enjoyed working with stained glass, helped her developed her interest in it.
She says the continuing-education class was geared to beginners.
“It was really basic stuff, of course,” she says. “He knew that kind of stuff. Myself, I was brand-new. ... It’s a process — so many steps with making an actual, finished piece.”
Garvis says the class took students through each step of the process. After that, she says, it took a lot of practice and time to improve her skills. She says she kept working with glass for a year after that, but then she got busy with other things and took several years off.
Then, “I decided to pull all my stuff back out, set up a workshop in the basement, and get making stuff.”