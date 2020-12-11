Holiday Bids to Give online auction seeks to raise money to help QC students

Women United, a donor network of the United Way of the Quad-Cities, kicked-off an online auction Friday called “Holiday Bids to Give” to raise money to help local students get on track in school.
Quad-City students and their parents are facing educational issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the money raised from the auction will go to help students continue their academic progress.
Featuring more than 170 items valued at more than $50,000 – all donated by sponsors, community leaders and volunteers – the auction is open through 7 p.m. Dec. 18.
The online auction has popular, personal gifts as well as local and regional experiences for last-minute holiday shopping. Included in the inventory is $8,000 of quality merchandise donated by Dillard’s, one of the event sponsors. Auction items range from a Louis Vuitton purse to pet sitting to a one-night stay in LeClaire.
“COVID-19 has had a dire impact on education,” said Gwen Tombergs, United Way vice president of Development. “Too many Quad-City students are struggling to regain momentum they lost during the spring, summer and now the uncertain school year ahead.
“Together, through the work of our passionate and determined Women United donor network, as well as our generous sponsors and community partners, the Quad-Cities is showing that we can invest our resources in the best way possible, to help our kids.”
All the money raised through Holiday Bids to Give will support United Way-led initiatives such as Born Learning, Read to Lead and the new QC Tutor Connection.
To top off the auction, people are invited to tune in Wednesday at 6 p.m. for a 20-minute virtual Holiday Bids to Give show to get a closer look at auction items and have some laughs. A link to the event will be sent when you register for the auction at holidaybidstogive.com
During the show, emcee and Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn and Scott Naumann of Point Builders will guide viewers on a hilarious journey with a few surprises, featuring event sponsors Maurissa Korth, Dillard’s manager; Todd Hopkins, general manager of Smart Lexus of the Quad-Cities; and Mo Hyder, general manager of the Rhythm City Casino.
To learn more or to register for the auction, visit holidaybidgstogive.com on the World Wide Web.
In addition to their support, event sponsors are offering gifts and discounts, as well as donating portions of sales to support Women United and United Way’s efforts to help local students. To learn more visit www.unitedwayqc.org/womenunited.
