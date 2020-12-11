Holiday Bids to Give online auction seeks to raise money to help QC students

Women United, a donor network of the United Way of the Quad-Cities, kicked-off an online auction Friday called “Holiday Bids to Give” to raise money to help local students get on track in school.

Quad-City students and their parents are facing educational issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the money raised from the auction will go to help students continue their academic progress.

Featuring more than 170 items valued at more than $50,000 – all donated by sponsors, community leaders and volunteers – the auction is open through 7 p.m. Dec. 18.

The online auction has popular, personal gifts as well as local and regional experiences for last-minute holiday shopping. Included in the inventory is $8,000 of quality merchandise donated by Dillard’s, one of the event sponsors. Auction items range from a Louis Vuitton purse to pet sitting to a one-night stay in LeClaire.

“COVID-19 has had a dire impact on education,” said Gwen Tombergs, United Way vice president of Development. “Too many Quad-City students are struggling to regain momentum they lost during the spring, summer and now the uncertain school year ahead.