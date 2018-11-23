On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers organized by Home Helpers and Center for Active Seniors, or CASI, delivered free hot meals to 270 housebound senior citizens in Scott County.
Until 2017, this 30-year Scott County Holiday Meal Program that also provides meals on Christmas and New Year's had been coordinated by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.
But the organization had to bow out last year because of budget constraints.
Bill Brownson, owner of the senior-oriented business called Home Helpers and a longtime program volunteer, didn't want to see that happen. He approached Milestones and CASI and worked out an arrangement that allowed the program to continue.
Thanks to their help and donations from the community, a total of 1,500 meals were delivered in 2017 to more than 400 seniors among the three holidays, Brownson said.
Sodexo, the foodservice operations of St. Ambrose University, provided the facility and volunteers to cook and pack the meals.
With CASI and Sodexo on board again this year, Brownson expects the Christmas and New Year's meals will be a success, too.
But financial contributions and volunteers to drive/deliver the meals are always needed.
If you can make a financial contribution, write a check out to CASI, Attention: Holiday Meal Program, and send it to CASI at 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA 52806. All donations are tax-deductible and go directly to purchasing food.
If you can volunteer, contact Brownson at 563-386-4969 or brownsonb@aol.com
“It’s rewarding to see families volunteering and making the delivery of meals a family holiday tradition," Brownson said. "These meals are going to seniors who otherwise would not have a hot meal at home during the holidays.”