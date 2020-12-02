 Skip to main content
Holiday toy drive for families in need
DAVENPORT POLICE TOY DRIVE

FILE: Jesse Dickerhoof, 6, and his sister, Siena, 11, of Bettendorf hand a toy to Russ Schroeder of the Davenport Police Association during the association's 14th annual toy drive for the Family Resources Domestic Violence Shelter in Davenport. New, unwrapped toys and monetary donations will be accepted outside J.C. Penney, NorthPark Mall, Davenport.

 John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES

The Davenport Police Association and Family Resources is hosting its annual Christmas Toy Drive.

This event benefits children and families throughout the Quad-City region served by Family Resources Inc.

New unwrapped toy(s) and/or monetary donations (payable to Family Resources) can be dropped off at one of the following collection sites:

• NorthPark by Firestone/J.C.Penney, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13.

• Chuck's Tap, 1726 W. 6th St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, backlot to fill a Budweiser beer truck. Toys, donations may also be dropped off prior to Saturday.

• Matt Sturdevant/Larry Thein State Farm, 4425 Welcome Way, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, Dec. 7-11.

• Toys or donations can be dropped off at the Davenport Police Department during daytime business hours. Use the phone in the lobby to notify our front desk of the donation.

Quad-City Times​

