Dr. Harold Kasimow still lives with the pain of the Holocaust.
Kasimow, emeritus professor of religious studies at Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, shared his story with more than 300 people Sunday night during Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Temple Emanuel, 1115 Mississippi Ave.
The annual event honors the memory of the estimated 6 million Jews who were murdered by the Nazis during World War II.
"My memories of the Holocaust never really go away," Kasimow said. "I live with it every day of my life, with the painful knowledge that nearly 1 million Jewish children died. I am one of about 5,000 who survived."
Kasimow and his family were living in a small village near what is now Vilnius, Lithuania, when German forces took over the village on July 2, 1941. Kasimow was almost 4 years old at the time. He recalled going into hiding with his parents and two older sisters in order to escape the Nazis after a priest warned the family it was their last chance to escape.
"Most of the Jews in that area were shot," Kasimow said. "As far as I know, we are the only family that survived from that area."
Kasimow and his family eventually hid from the Nazis in a pit his father dug underneath a horse's stall in a barn in what is now Belarus.
"We hid in barns and attics and many other places, helped by farmers in the area who risked their own lives to help us."
Kasimow said more than 2,500 farmers were killed by Nazis for hiding Jews in their barns and on their property.
While hiding in the pit, Kasimow said, they were in total darkness, surviving on potato peelings from the farmer's family and the occasional piece of bread.
"We shared the underground hideout with mice, frogs and worms," he said. "The entire time we were in the dark, and we did not wash. We were all infested with lice. We lived there for one year, seven months and five days. We were buried underneath the earth.
"These early experiences profoundly impacted my life," Kasimow said. "Surviving the Holocaust is not the end of the Holocaust. I know that my children are also affected by the experience. I've never really spoken to them about it, as my parents have never spoken to me about their experience."
Kasimow was introduced by Kai Swanson, special assistant to Augustana College President Steve Bahls. Swanson said that while Kasimow's experiences happened many years ago, similar atrocities occur today.
"They remain as close as human nature," Swanson said. "As we continue to see violence perpetrated against innocent people simply because they are perceived to be 'other.'"
Kasimow cautioned the crowd that genocide begins with simple discrimination against a certain class, race or religion of people.
"Hitler and the Holocaust didn't begin with guns and tanks," Kasimow said. "It began with evil words.
"I am sometimes asked if I am hopeful for the future, especially as we read many reports of violence across cultures and religious groups," he said. "Yes, I am hopeful for the future because there really is no other option for humanity.
"One of my hopes is that we will continue to grow and complete the healing of the world."