Holocaust survivor Harold Kasimow will be the keynote speaker for the Yom Hashoah Holocaust Remembrance Program at 5:30 pm. Sunday, May 5, at Temple Emanuel, 1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.
Kasimow is the George Drake Emeritus Professor of Religious Studies at Grinnell College, Grinnell, Iowa. He has been involved in Jewish dialogue with other religious traditions since the 1960s.
He has written and edited numerous books, including the 2018 “Pope Francis and Interreligious Dialogue: Religious Thinkers Engage with Recent Papal Initiatives.”
Kasimow was born in 1937. His earliest memories are of living in total darkness and silence, with no room to move and very little to eat, in a pit under the stable of a Christian family in Poland. He and his parents and two sisters spent 19 months and five days hiding from the Nazis near Vilnius in a hole dug in the floor of a cattle barn, covered over with boards and straw.
He and his family came to the United States in 1949. He served in the U. S. Army for four years, and was stationed overseas in Okinawa and Thailand. He and his wife, Lolya, have been married more than 40 years, and have two daughters.
Presenters include the Yom Hashoah Committee of the Quad-Cities, Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities, Temple Emanuel, Congregation Beth Israel at the Tri-City Jewish Center, Churches United, Augustana College, St. Ambrose University, Black Hawk College and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
The program is free and the public is welcome.
For more information, call 309-793-1300.