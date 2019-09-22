African violet sale is Sept. 28
The fall sale of the Quad-Cities African Violet Society will be 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Wallace's Garden Center, 2605 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
The sale will include unusual varieties of African violets, Streptocarpus, episcias and other gesneriads. Members will be present to answer questions about growing.
The society usually meets from 6-8:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month (except in January) at the Bettendorf Public Library. Visitors are welcome. For questions, email to qcavs@yahoo.com
Park picnic features old games
Old time lawn games and traditional music by Just4Fun will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, during an Old Time Pick-Nic at Singing Bird Center, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island.
You bring food and lawn chairs, and event organizers will provide bowling, table games, croquet, bocce ball, horseshoes, games of graces and checkers.
For more information, call 309-788-9536 or go to blackhawkpark.org
Butterworth hosts spooky event
Entertainer Judy Cook will provide a free evening of Halloween fright and fun beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.
Her performance inlcudes age-old ballads, poems and songs of otherworldly beings accompanied by a backdrop of projected photos of ancient castle ruins and eerie paintings of the Appalachian mountains, plus lyrics of choruses, in which the audience is encouraged to join in singing.
Favorites include “The Cremation of Sam McGee”, “The Farmer’s Curst Wife”, “The Ghost’s Bride” and “The Ballad of the White Seal Maid.”
She also provides the history behind the songs and poems she performs.
For more information, call 309-743 2701, or go to butterworthcenter.com
Classes include family searching
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes:
• Business Writing Basics – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. The cost is $19.
• Mindful Eating – 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 1-22. The cost is $35.
• The Memory Benefits of Mindful Meditation – 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. The cost is $19.
• Starting Your Family Search – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 3-31. The cost is $50.
• Beginning Knitting – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 3-24. The cost is $39.
• Chair Aerobics – 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 3-Nov. 21. The cost is $49.
• Yoga Stretch – 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 3-Nov. 21. The cost is $49.
Class locations vary. To register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
Talk explains history of beer
A presentation on the history of beer in the Quad-Cities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Galena Brewing Co. Ale House, 1354 River Drive, Moline.
The free talk by Mike Wenthe as part of the monthly meeting of the Moline Preservation Society.
Wenthe has spent his working life in the distribution of beer, wines and spirits. He will share stories of local breweries through his collection of brewery memorabilia including bottles, crates, photographs and signs.
Halloween history is lunch topic
A historical look at where our Halloween traditions and practices come from will be the topic of the Black Hawk College Lifelong Learner Lunch on Thursday, Oct. 3.
The event will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. The cost is $23. Registration is requested by Thursday, Sept. 26 and may be made by calling 309-796-8223 or visiting www.bhc.edu/lifelong.
You can weave fall basket
A fall basket weaving workshop with widely known Quad-City basketmaker Tracy Welch will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
The cost is $45 ($40 for members). Pre-registration and payment are required and may be made by going to Eventbrite or calling 563-322-8844.