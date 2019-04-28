Wapsi invites you to wildflower hike
A spring wildflower hike will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Wapsi Rover Center in Dixon, led by naturalist Michael Granger.
Likely flowers may include bloodroot, Dutchman's breeches, trout lily and Jacob's ladder.
Registration is required and may be made by calling 563-328-3286. Participants are asked to wear sturdy, waterproof shoes.
The center can be found six miles south of Wheatland or one mile northwest of Dixon by taking County Road Y4E. Then turn north at 52nd Avenue and follow the signs for about one mile.
Butterworth hosts glass talk
A presentation on "Maintaining and Restoring Your Stained and Leaded Glass" will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, May 6, at the Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.
Alex Plantenberg, operations manager at Glass Heritage, Davenport, will discuss how windows are preserved and restored. Glass Heritage repairs and restores modern and historical stained/leaded glass to standards of The Stained Glass Association of America and the National Park Service.
Examples include a stained glass window by Grant Wood in the Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; eight windows by Frank Lloyd Wright at the Park Inn, Mason City, Iowa; and windows at Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House.
For more information, call 309-743-2700.
Want to make new mom friends?
Looking to make new mom friends? The Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, is sponsoring a free event from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, with crafts, activities and questions to help get the conversations started.
For more information, call 563-326-7832.
Library has info on caregiving
A free presentation about being a caregiver for an older adult will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave.
A representative of Milestones Area Agency on Aging will discuss balancing various responsibilities.
Fermentation creates probiotic-rich meals
A presentation on fermentation, described as a safe, easy, and economical way to preserve food and create probiotic-rich meals and beverages, will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
Kristin Bogdonas, a nutrition and wellness educator from University of Illinois Extension, will provide samples and resources.
The cost is $8; to register, go to gahc.org or Eventbrite or call 563-322-8844.
Clinton Co. container contest is July 17
The container garden contest sponsored by the Master Gardeners of Clinton County-Iowa State University Extension will be Wednesday, July 17, at the Outdoor Living Classroom at the fairgrounds in DeWitt.
Entries are due between 9 a.m. and noon that day. The contest is open only to residents of Clinton County.
Categories for outdoor containers are: most colorful; outstanding use of foliage; most unusual container (50 percent container, 25 percent flowers, 25 percent design); kids (12 and under); succulents, and people's choice award.
There also is an indoor category for gnome/fairy gardens that must contain a fairy or gnome.
Ribbons will be awarded for first, second, and third in each class and a $25 prize for people's choice.
For a complete list of rules, contact Linda Lamp at klamp@hotmail.com.