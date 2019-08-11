Col. Davenport House open before Pops
The Riverfront Pops concert of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will be Saturday, Aug. 17, on Arsenal Island, and to take advantage of visitors to the island, the Colonel Davenport House has expanded its hours for guided tours to noon to 5 p.m. that day.
Admission is $6 for adults; $4 for seniors; and free for children 12 years and younger and active military.
The house is operated by the Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation (CDHF), a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that works to preserve Colonel George Davenport’s former home and share his story with the community. For more information, visit davenporthouse.org.
Miss Effie explains her business
Current and aspiring flower farmers can pick up information from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, when Cathy Lafrenz, owner of Miss Effie's Country Flowers and Garden Stuff, rural Donahue, will host a Practical Farmers of Iowa field day exploring U-pick cut-flower production.
Lafrenz founded Miss Effie's in 2002. When customers arrive, they are given a bucket and a pair of garden clippers, which they can fill as full as they like with flowers for one flat price.
Miss Effie’s offers 90 varieties of flowers, a “summer kitchen” store and eggs from 20 different breeds of chickens.
During the event, Lafrenz will lead a tour of the two-acre farm and discuss the following topics: no-till cut flower production, perennial and annual flowers, creating a pollinator patch, managing a U-pick farm, agritourism, repurposing structures for customer seating and shade, customer service and enjoyment and heritage-breed laying hens.
The farm address is 27387 130th Ave., about 2 miles northeast of Donahue. For more information, go to practicalfarmers.org.
Bishop Hill hosts Chautauqua
The 7th annual Chautauqua sponsored by the heritage association of Bishop Hill, Illinois, will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, with re-enactors bringing to life four characters who changed the world, including their music, where appropriate.
The characters are Charles Darwin, who introduced the theory of evolution; Susan B. Anthony, a leader in the effort to win women the right to vote, George Washington Carver, a botanist and civil rights hero; and Bob Dylan, the first singer/songwriter to win the Nobel Prize.
Bishop Hill is a historic community in Henry County, Illinois.
The event is free; visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. For more information, call 309-927-3899, visit bishophillheritage.org or email bhha@mymctc.net.