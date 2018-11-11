BHC offers yoga, shopping, Spanish
Black Hawk College has the following community education classes coming up:
• Word Level 2, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. The cost is $89.
• Spanish, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 13-27. The cost is $45.
• Gourmet Shopping for the Holidays - Chicago Bus Trip, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. The cost is $90.
• Chair Yoga, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 19-Dec. 17. The cost is $29.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or go to bhc.edu/pace.
Program discusses Moline pioneer
A free program on David B. Sears, pioneer of water power on the Mississippi River, will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.
The presentation by Frank Ege will discuss Sears' various businesses, including flour and saw milling, and how he and his partners platted the town of Moline in 1843.
The presentation is part of the monthly meeting of the Moline Preservation Society, but the public is welcome.
Faux stained glass class returns
A class on how to create a faux stained glass window will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Habitat ReStore, 3629 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.
The cost is $40, which includes instruction, all supplies (including a window, paint and self-adhesive "lead") and a box lunch.
To register, contact Diane Schreiner at diane@restoreqc.org or 563-391-4949.
Library sponsors Bloom tour
The Davenport Public Library is offering a behind-the-scenes tour of the Isabel Bloom sculpture studio beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the studio, 736 Federal St., Davenport.
Seating is limited and registration is required. For more information, go to davenportlibrary.com or call 563-326-7832.
Carolers will sing at luncheon
The Davenport Central High School carolers will perform at a Lifelong Learner Lunch beginning at 11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. The performance will be at 12:15 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Black Hawk College and costs $23, including admission to the center. Registration may be made by calling 309-796-8223 or by visiting bhc.edu/lifelong. The deadline is Nov. 29.
You can learn about bee-keeping
A three-day class on bee-keeping will be Dec. 11-12 and Feb. 20 at at the Deere-Wiman Carriage House, Moline, sponsored by University of Illinois Extension.
The teacher will be Tim Wilbanks, a fifth generation beekeeper and owner of Heritage Honeybee in Sullivan, Wisconsin. It is aimed at beginners and those who have some experience. Introductory as well as second and third-year strategies will be covered.
The cost is $60, including lunches. The deadline to register is Dec. 2.
For more information, call 309-756-9978 or go to web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs