HOME BRIEFS

Lucia Nights shine in Bishop Hill
The historic village of Bishop Hill, Illinois, will observe its Lucia Nights celebration from 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 13-14.
The event will begin with the lighting of the park Christmas tree at 6 p.m. Friday with music by madrigal singers. Businesses, museums and restaurants will be open.
On both Friday and Saturday evenings, there will be madrigal singers, jazz, folk music and the United Methodist Church will host its soup and chili supper beginning at 4 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 14 only, there will be an old-fashioned barn dance beginning at 7 p.m. at the Colony School. Admission is $5, beginners are welcome, no partner is necessary.
For more information, call 309-927-3899.
Free wreath workshop is Saturday
A free class on making a natural wreath out of grape vine and decorated with natural items will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon.
Participants may want to bring their own evergreen tree trimmings, seeds, nuts, or other items.
Registration is required; please call 563-328-3286.
Old Stone Church hosts service
A Christmas service at the Old Stone Church, 3507 180th St., Muscatine, about 1½ miles north of Wild Cat Den State Park, will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, hosted by Friends of Old Stone Church.
The church is a fully restored historic church built by the county's early settlers. In 1867, a group of pioneers of German heritage needed a place of worship for their German Methodist Episcopal congregation. Their faith was such that they hand quarried the stone near Pine Creek one-half mile to the west and built the church themselves.