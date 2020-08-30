HOME BRIEFS

Habitat ReStore sells electronics
Habitat ReStore, a nonprofit Davenport business that sells new or gently used building materials, appliances and furniture, has introduced a new product line — electronics.
The offering is through a new partnership with the electronic de-manufacturing facility at the Waste Commission of Scott County.
You'll find refurbished laptops, speakers, turntables, radios, gaming systems, DVD players and more. Commission employees test and refurbish items so you know you're getting a good product. And sales keep usable electronics out of the landfill.
ReStore also has a few other changes since reopening after the COVID-19 closure:
• All donations are now quarantined, and the store offers no-contact drive up and pick up donations.
• Shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday - Saturday.
• Drop off donation hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
• Customers are asked to wear masks.
ReStore is located at 3629 Mississippi Ave.; the phone number is 563-391-4949.
Master Gardener training offered
University of Illinois Extension is offering online Master Gardening training beginning Sept. 23, with a registration deadline of Monday, Aug. 31.
This online self-guided course is taught by Illinois Extension horticulture educators and includes 13 modules consisting of an introduction and 12 subjects.
Topics include: Botany; Soils and Fertilizers; Plant Diseases; Entomology; Integrated Pest Management; Annuals and Perennials; Trees, Shrubs and Woody Vines; Lawns; Small and Tree Fruits; Vegetables; Composting/Organic Gardening; and Living with Wildlife.
The course can be completed any time of day or night. Each module consists of several videos and an online quiz. It is recommended that participants set aside about 4 hours per week for videos, reading the manual and completing quizzes and the training for the 14 weeks.
The cost is $300 which includes the online classes, quizzes, text book and other resources. Complete an interest form online. You will then be contacted for an interview, and complete a volunteer background screening process to be accepted into the course.
To register, go to: go.illinois.edu/MGonlinetraining2020.
Webinars explain monarchs, hardscaping
University of Illinois Extension is offering the following online webinars. To join in, go to extension.illinois.edu/hmrs. For questions, call 309-756-9978.
• Virtual Monarch Migration Festival, 1 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, Sept. 8-12.
Sept. 8, tagging and releasing monarch butterflies for scientific research.
Sept. 9, the monarch lifecycle.
Sept. 10, creating monarch life cycle artwork using uncooked pasta.
Sept. 11, building your own winter sowing greenhouse and growing your own milkweed seeds.
Sept. 12, virtual tour of a Monarch Waystation; learn about the plants needed to attract and sustain pollinators.
• Hardscaping Basics for Patios and Retaining Walls, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Hardscape installation can cost thousands of dollars and many homeowners are turning to DIY to save some money. However, there is a lot to know about proper hardscape installation methods. University of Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator Chris Enroth will explain the basics of modular patio paver and retaining wall installation.
German center offers Christmas market trip
A travelogue explaining an opportunity to visit Christmas markets in Germany in 2021 will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
Blue Horizon Travel is the presenter; travel will be by river cruise.
For questions, call 563-322-8844.
Zookeeper will speak at forum
Joel Vanderbush from Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley, will talk about "Whales, Sharks, Algae & You: The Impact of River Pollution on Oceans" from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, via Zoom, as the September forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.
Vanderbush will discuss how runoff from fertilizing lawns and fields, a lack of floodplains, and waste management all contribute to dead zones which affect ocean life. He will explain how local pollution can have an impact on a global scale, affecting all life, great and small.
Vanderbush has been a zoologist since 1995, earning his bachelor's in zoology from Michigan State University and his master's in teaching and education from the University of Indianapolis.
He has worked at the Tracy Aviary in Salt Lake City; the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan, and the Indianapolis Zoo in Indianapolis.
In 2007, he founded Animalia, Inc., a non-profit public charity serving as executive director for 10 years. He joined Niabi in 2017 as curator of conservation and education.
Fall dinner is fundraiser
The 10th annual Fall Frolic Benefit Gala for the German American Heritage Center, Davenport, will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport.
Events will include a cocktail hour, a silent auction (including handmade prizes and prizes donated by local businesses), a German dinner, music and a presentation titled "Lincoln on Immigration & America's Place in the World," with Lincoln portrayed by Kevin Wood.
To RSVP, call 563-322-8844 or go to Eventbrite.com.
Center offers paper-cutting workshops
Oktoberfest-themed paper-cutting workshops taught by Keith Bonnstetter, Davenport, will be Saturday, Sept. 19, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
The two-dimensional workshop will be 10-11 a.m. and the three-dimensional from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cost is $20 ($15 for members or $25 for both sessions for members).
To reserve your spot, call 563-322-8844.
Amana Colonies celebrate apples
You’ll find everything from apple sauce to apple strudel on Sept. 19 during the Amana Colonies' for Apfelfest. The seven historic villages will feature a Sampling Stroll, live music, a four-course Vintner’s Dinner (Ox Yoke Inn and White Cross Cellars), special foods in restaurants and fresh apples.
In the evening, the Amana Meat Shop will be selling Apple-Gouda Brats with live blue grass music by the River Bottom Ramblers at Iowa’s oldest micro brewery, Millstream Brewery.
For a complete list of special events, to amanacolonies.com or call 319-622-7622.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.