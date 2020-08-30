HOME BRIEFS

University of Illinois Extension is offering online Master Gardening training beginning Sept. 23, with a registration deadline of Monday, Aug. 31.

This online self-guided course is taught by Illinois Extension horticulture educators and includes 13 modules consisting of an introduction and 12 subjects.

Topics include: Botany; Soils and Fertilizers; Plant Diseases; Entomology; Integrated Pest Management; Annuals and Perennials; Trees, Shrubs and Woody Vines; Lawns; Small and Tree Fruits; Vegetables; Composting/Organic Gardening; and Living with Wildlife.

The course can be completed any time of day or night. Each module consists of several videos and an online quiz. It is recommended that participants set aside about 4 hours per week for videos, reading the manual and completing quizzes and the training for the 14 weeks.

The cost is $300 which includes the online classes, quizzes, text book and other resources. Complete an interest form online. You will then be contacted for an interview, and complete a volunteer background screening process to be accepted into the course.

To register, go to: go.illinois.edu/MGonlinetraining2020.