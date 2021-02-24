Home-building begins on former Bettendorf school site; neighborhood to be called Jefferson Place

Home construction has begun on the site of the former Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Bettendorf that was closed at the end of the 2018-19 school year and subsequently demolished.
Applestone Homes, headed by JJ Condon, agreed a year ago to pay the Bettendorf School District $100,000 for the property at 610 Holmes St., located in an older section of the city, within sight of the Mississippi River.
A total of 20 homes will be built on Holmes and Jones streets, in architectural styles complementary of the older neighborhood. The subdivision will be called Jefferson Place. The home under construction is a model, but Condon said he has four "holds" on lots.
All homes will have open front porches and garages that will be attached in the back where residents will reach them via a new alley between Holmes and Jones streets and the existing alley behind Jones.
"One of the biggest complaints in new construction is that the garage is so dominant," Condon said. "These will have three-car garages but you won't see them from the street."
In addition, the homes will be situated on their lots as far to the west as possible, creating a larger-than-normal side yard to the east. "There will be big, beautiful windows facing east into the side yards" and no windows will be allowed on the west side of the homes, Condon said.
This will create the feel of a private, European garden on the east side, he said. "It'll be a private little retreat."
All will have "step-less" entry ways in the back with the master suite on the main floor, making them appealing to empty nesters as well as families with children at home.
Among the latter are Pete and Megan Stopulos, of Bettendorf, who are strongly considering a move to the subdivision. They are looking because their previous home sold unexpectedly — it wasn't on the market, but someone wanted to buy it — and they are now living in a home that, although lovely, doesn't have everything they want in a "forever" home for themselves and their three sons, ages 3, 7 and 8, Megan Stopulos said.
In addition to having an attached garage, a home in Jefferson Place would have an open floor plan and a mud room and it would be close to Meir and McManus parks.
Another plus is that the area has "walkability," Stopulos said, with proximity to the Mississippi Riverfront Trail, the Village of East Davenport and Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School, where their children are enrolled.
The first row of homes will be built on the north side of Holmes, where the school was. The other two rows will be on either side of Jones street, which has been extended to the west and ends in a cul-de-sac.
The homes will be priced in the low- to mid-$300,000s, going up with more expensive options.
The background story with the school district
The Bettendorf School district decided in the summer of 2018 to close Jefferson at the end of the 2018-19 school year, merging its students with those at Mark Twain Elementary School, 1620 Lincoln Road.
The impetus for closing Jefferson was that it was the district's only one-section school and it needed upgrades. School board members concluded, over the objections of Jefferson supporters, that it would be more cost-effective for the district to merge the two schools and build new.
Ultimately both existing schools were torn down and a new one built on the Mark Twain site.
The school district sold the Jefferson site to Applestone for $100,000, but Applestone will get that money back if it builds 10 homes that are move-in ready by Dec. 31, 2028. That is a rebate of $10,000 per home for the first 10.
Judging by current interest, Condon said he expects to meet that deadline.
The district's goal was not to make money, but to bring in tax revenue and potential students for the district and to avoid the cost of demolition, according to previous stories of school board meetings. School board members also did not want an empty building.
Although Thomas Jefferson was closed at the end of the 2018-19 school year, younger students of the merged Mark Twain began attending classes at Jefferson in the fall of 2019 because the new Mark Twain wasn't ready yet. Older students attended classes set up in the Ross College building.
The new $16.5 million Mark Twain opened in January 2020. It is a 65,000-square-foot-plus, three-section school, meaning three classrooms of each grade, K-5, plus pre-school and special education. Jefferson school was demolished in April 2020.