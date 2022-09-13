Home heavily damaged in late night fire Monday in Davenport

A late-night fire Monday in Davenport left a home uninhabitable, at least for now.

The fire happened about 10:53 p.m. in the 3100 block of Homestead Avenue, according to the Davenport Fire Department. Callers said a home was ablaze and when firefighters arrived, they found a small, one-story home with heavy flames coming from the front and sides.

Firefighters had the fire under control within about 15 minutes, but the residence was extensively damaged inside and out, according to the department.

No one was reported injured, but the Red Cross helped the single resident because the house was not habitable as of Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, the department said.