 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Home heavily damaged in late night fire Monday in Davenport

  • 0
fire logo

A late-night fire Monday in Davenport left a home uninhabitable, at least for now.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The fire happened about 10:53 p.m. in the 3100 block of Homestead Avenue, according to the Davenport Fire Department. Callers said a home was ablaze and when firefighters arrived, they found a small, one-story home with heavy flames coming from the front and sides.

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!

Firefighters had the fire under control within about 15 minutes, but the residence was extensively damaged inside and out, according to the department.

No one was reported injured, but the Red Cross helped the single resident because the house was not habitable as of Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, the department said.

Watch now: United Township High School class of 1945 reunion
Photos: Historic Downtown Davenport
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spurned taco truck finds friends in Moline

Spurned taco truck finds friends in Moline

An East Moline family was prepared to serve a big crowd out of their taco truck Saturday at the Taco and Margarita Festival at Vibrant Arena at The Mark. At the last minute, they were uninvited. But the Quad-City food-and-bar community bailed them out and their tacos sold out too.

Missing Port Byron man found dead

Missing Port Byron man found dead

Rock Island County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Steven R. Mudd, 60, of Port Byron, who has been missing since late August, was found dead Thursday in rural Port Byron. Foul play is not suspected.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Queen's casket leaves Scotland for London

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News