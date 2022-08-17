Home of the Bees: Rock Island County Forest Preserve has a buzzing plans for restoration at Amôwa

Conserve, restore, learn and play.

The four main words that describe the Rock Island County's Forest Preserve District's goal when it comes to restoring land.

Amôwa Forest Preserve, located along Interstate 80 and Illinois 92, will be home to protecting, attracting and restoring native species and plants. The name, which is the Sauk word for "bee," showcases one of the main purposes of the reserve, which is intended to reflect the county's native heritage.

The Rock Island County Board, which also sits as the Rock Island County Preserve Commission, approved the name for the 180-acre East Moline nature preserve at the June board meeting. In December 2021, the East Moline City Council voted 6-2 to sell the land to the forest preserve district so it could be developed into conservation land.

Kai Swanson, a county board member who also serves as president of the Forest Preserve Commission, said they wanted to choose a name that reflected the county's native heritage. After gathering community input, they worked with the Department of Languages for the Sac and Fox Nation of Oklahoma to ensure they the name was respectful.

Swanson said the name also pairs well with the district's existing forest preserves, Illiniwek and Loud Thunder.

"Bees is a symbol of species restoration and habitat restoration," Swanson said. "Conservation is one part of our mission, but restoration is a big part of it, too."

Swanson said two threatened species of bats, the Northern Long-eared Bat and Indiana Bat, have been detected within the preserve. Other species that have returned back into the county include the endangered bee species, Rusty Patched and American Bumblebees. The Bobwhite Quails have been spotted in the county for the first time in years.

With the woodland and wildflowers already within the preserve, prairie grass will also be restored for the wildlife.

Jeff Craver, district director, said the forest preserve district saw the land as a great opportunity for further development. With an already established green corridor along the area, Craver said it made sense to take advantage of the land.

"We have kind of a little bit of an environmental green corridor going on there with the Illiniwek Forest Preserve down the road and Fawks Bald Eagle Refuge in the area," Craver said.

Craver said the preserve will eventually have a BioBlitz, which is when scientists come out, observe and make a full listing of what they find in the preserve. Citizens are also encouraged watch and learn from the scientists as they are collecting data.

Though mostly dedicated to restoring and conserving wildlife species, trees and flora, the preserve will offer low impact activities for people such as hiking, biking and horseback riding trails along with camping and picnicking.

"Generally speaking, it's more of a nature preserve type of park where there's just the wildlife doing what it does," Craver said.

Craver said they are currently designing and working on getting access to the west side of the property to establish parking areas for people to have easier access and better parking for the trails.

As restoration continues to get underway at the new forest preserve, Swanson said they hope people will continue to feel excited and look forward to the new nature preserve to enjoy. Once it is fully restored, they hope to have a dedication ceremony for Amôwa.