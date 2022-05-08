Home research program coming to the Davenport Public Library

The Davenport Public Library will host a program on researching your home at 6:30 p.m. May 18. The program will be presented at the Main Library, 321 N. Main St., Davenport, and virtually.

The Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center will celebrate National Preservation Month with the Historic Preservation Commission of the City of Davenport by exploring how to research the history of a home or building with resources from its collections. Examples of home research projects also will be presented.