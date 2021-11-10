Honor a veteran at these ceremonies in the Quad-Cities

Veterans Day Ceremony
There will be a Veterans Day Ceremony beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 1645 23rd Street, Bettendorf.
Alderman Greg Adamson will be the master of ceremonies. The keynote speaker will be William Albracht. Mayor Bob Gallagher, Commander of the VFW Post 9128, Commander of the American Legion Post 154, and President of the VFW Chapter 776 will give remarks. Father Jason Crossen of our Lady of Lourdes Church in Bettendorf will provide the invocation and benediction.
Refreshments including coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies will be provided.
Veterans Day parade
The Veterans Day parade steps off at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 from W. 4th Street and Western Avenue. Lt. Gen. Aguto will first serve as grand marshal and guest speaker. Following the parade, Aguto will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Scott County Administration Building, 600 W. 4th Street, Davenport.
Rock Island National Cemetery ceremony
The Rock Island National Cemetery Veterans Day Ceremony, begins at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, on the Rock Island Arsenal. Lt. Gen Aguto will preside. The ceremony is open to the public and will be at Committal Shelter #2. Masks will not be required for the outdoor ceremony, but will be available for those who wish to wear one.
First Army Veterans Day video
First Army will also debut a command-produced Veterans Day video featuring Quad-Cities veteran, Army Private First Class Earl Hansen. Hansen, a centenarian who lives in East Moline, served with the 33rd Infantry Division, part of the Illinois National Guard, during World War II, seeing combat in the Pacific Theater. Watch the video at: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/820451/earl-hansen-american-veteran