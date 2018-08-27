About 100 Quad-City veterans traveling Thursday to Washington, D.C., for an Honor Flight will participate in a ceremony paying tribute to Sen. John McCain, who died Saturday night of brain cancer.
The flight marks the 45th trip for Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities since its inception in 2008. It also is the 10th flight to be sponsored by the Quad-City and Clinton Hy-Vee stores.
Honor flights take veterans to see war memorials in our nation's capital and return them home the same day. As part of the day's activities, they typically pay tribute to a fallen soldier. This time they also will pay tribute to McCain, Debbie Geisler, marketing director for Quad-City Hy-Vee stores, said.
Hy-Vee has donated $50,000 to help fund a flight each year for the past 10 years, including its latest donation in June for this flight. A typical flight costs $90,000.
Hy-Vee employees also will serve as volunteer guardians and leadership on the one-day trip, Honor Flight Hub Director Steve Garrington said.
Participating in this flight will be 88 Vietnam War veterans and six veterans from the World War II and Korean War eras.
“We have over 600 Vietnam vets still signed up to go — on a waiting list,” Garrington said. “We’ll get through (the list), but it may take a couple of years.”
He said Honor Flight has one more flight this year, Oct. 25, and is planning another four flights for 2019.
Hy-Vee also sponsors a pre-flight dinner celebration the night before the flight.
Sen. McCain's service to his country began more than six decades ago at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis and will end there in a cemetery. A private burial service on Sunday will conclude nearly a week of events honoring the Navy aviator, prisoner of war, congressman, longtime senator and presidential contender.