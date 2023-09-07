Honor Flight of the Quad Cities will host its 58th Honor Flight to Washington DC on Sept. 19.

Of the 80 military veterans taking the flight, one is a veteran of World War II, three are veterans of the Koran War, and many more are veterans who served during the Viet Nam War.

The flight is sponsored by the Quad-Cities, Clinton and North Scott Hy-Vee stores.

Debbie Geisler, a member of the Honor Flight Board and marketing coordinator for Hy-Vee, will be the commander of flight 58.

The veterans will be accompanied by 70 trained volunteer guardians who will assist them through the day.

The flight will leave early Sept. 19, and return to the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline at about 10 p.m.

The public is invited to come to the airport that night and give the veterans a welcome home. Parking at the airport will be free for the event.

Veterans who wish to take an Honor Flight, or people wishing to assist as a guardian, can apply at www.honorflightqc.org. Applications also are available at honorflight@ridgecrestvillage.org.