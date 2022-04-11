 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities announces upcoming flight

The late Gen. Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, greets veterans from the Quad-Cities area during their visit on Nov. 8, 2008, to the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. as part of inaugural Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities will hold the 52nd Honor Flight to Washington D.C. for more than 90 veterans who served during conflicts.

On Tuesday, April 12, veterans on this full-day flight to Washington will visit the monuments built in their honor.

This flight will be designated as the Galva/Backroad Music Festival flight in honor of the many volunteers, supporters and fundraisers held in that area. Most of the veterans onboard will be from Henry, Knox, Mercer, Warren and Stark counties in Illinois.

The veterans will be accompanied by 60 volunteer guardians who will assist them throughout the day.

At the end of the day, about 10 p.m., the flight will return to the Quad Cities International Airport, where the public is invited to come and give the veterans a warm reception and welcome home. A mask is required inside the airport.

Any person who was on active duty during World War II, Korea or Vietnam may fill out and application for a future flight. Those interested in assisting as a guardian also may fill out an application. Applications are available at www.honoflightqc.org.

