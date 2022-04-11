Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities announces upcoming flight

Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities will hold the 52nd Honor Flight to Washington D.C. for more than 90 veterans who served during conflicts.

On Tuesday, April 12, veterans on this full-day flight to Washington will visit the monuments built in their honor.

This flight will be designated as the Galva/Backroad Music Festival flight in honor of the many volunteers, supporters and fundraisers held in that area. Most of the veterans onboard will be from Henry, Knox, Mercer, Warren and Stark counties in Illinois.

The veterans will be accompanied by 60 volunteer guardians who will assist them throughout the day.

At the end of the day, about 10 p.m., the flight will return to the Quad Cities International Airport, where the public is invited to come and give the veterans a warm reception and welcome home. A mask is required inside the airport.

Any person who was on active duty during World War II, Korea or Vietnam may fill out and application for a future flight. Those interested in assisting as a guardian also may fill out an application. Applications are available at www.honoflightqc.org.

