Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities to resume flights
Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities will resume its flights for veterans to Washington on Thursday, Nov. 4.

The Bob Morrison Memorial Flight, named in honor of the late founder of Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, will take about 100 veterans on a flight to see monuments and memorials to war veterans in Washington, D.C.

Included on the flight will be the 5,000th veteran to fly with Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.

The group still needs guardians to assist the veterans on the trip. To apply, visit www.honorflightqc.org.

Two of the volunteer guardians on the Nov. 4 flight will be Morrison's sons.

The veterans and guardians will return to the Quad-City International Airport around 10 p.m. Thursday. The public can visit the airport to welcome the veterans home. Face coverings are required inside the airport.

