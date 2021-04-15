Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities to resume trips to Washington, DC

Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities hopes to start taking veterans to visit war monuments in Washington, DC, in the fall.

It plans to start with flights for World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans.

When flights are scheduled, eligible veterans and their guardians will be contacted by phone.

Face coverings and hand sanitizer will be provided on each flight. Honor Flight hopes both veterans and guardians are fully immunized against COVID-19 by the fall.

Applications for veterans and guardians are available at honorflightqc.org.

