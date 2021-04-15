 Skip to main content
Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities to resume trips to Washington, DC
Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities Hub Director Steve Garrington has announced the organization hopes to resume flights for veterans in the fall.

 John Schultz

Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities hopes to start taking veterans to visit war monuments in Washington, DC, in the fall.

It plans to start with flights for World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans.

When flights are scheduled, eligible veterans and their guardians will be contacted by phone.

Face coverings and hand sanitizer will be provided on each flight. Honor Flight hopes both veterans and guardians are fully immunized against COVID-19 by the fall.

Applications for veterans and guardians are available at honorflightqc.org.

