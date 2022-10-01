Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities will hold 54th flight to D.C. on Tuesday

Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities will hold its 54th flight Tuesday that will take more than 90 veterans who served during the nation’s conflicts to Washington D.C. to visit the monuments built in their honor.

Veterans taking the flight will be accompanied by 60 volunteer “guardians” who will assist them throughout the day.

This flight is being designated at the “Art Petersen Memorial Flight,” to honor Petersen was a Korean War veteran and who was on original board member of Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.

Petersen’s funeral flag will be carried on the flight and he will be honored at the Korean War Veterans Memorial.

Flight Commander will be retired Army Lt. Colonel Phil Corwin, an Honor Flight board member. Corwin has been on many Honor Flights in the past and will be assisted by Deputy Commander Jake Ward and three veteran Bus Captains.

The flight will return to the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline, about 10 p.m. The public is invited to the airport to welcome the veterans home.

Any person who was on Active duty during WWII, Korea or Vietnam is urged to fill out an application for an Honor Flight. Those interested in going on a flight as a Guardian to assist Veterans, some of whom may be in a wheelchair, may fill out an application as well. Applications are available at www.honoflightqc.org.