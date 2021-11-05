Honor Flight returns to jubilant crowd

Rosalind Battersby and her sister-in-law, Melinda Burkhart, waited late Thursday at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline late Thursday for Battersby’s husband, Arvin, 75, to return.
“He doesn’t know we’re here,” Rosalind Battersby said. “We’re going to surprise him.”
Battersby and Burkhart were among the hundreds of people gathered at the airport to welcome home the World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans who took the Bob Morrison Memorial Flight, Honor Flight 51, to Washington, D.C., to visit the monuments built in their honor.
Morrison founded Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. He passed away in October 2019. Morrison's family was at the airport. Two of Morrison's sons went on the flight as guardians.
Each held a sign, as did most everyone at the airport. Battersby’s sign said, “Thank you for your service Arvin Battersby,” while Burkhart’s said, “Our Home Town Hero, Arvin Battersby.”
The entire waiting area of the airport, and a good portion of the terminal area near the baggage claim, was jammed with people, each donning a mask, of course. They either were waiting for loved ones or were simply there to show their support.
Many of those in attendance had signs, and the Stars and Stripes was to be seen everywhere.
The size of the crowd took Burkhart and others by surprise.
“The Vietnam vets were not appreciated as much in the era when they came home,” Burkhart said. “It’s exciting that I can be a part of the Honor Flight.”
She said her brother had noticed a change in people’s attitudes over the years.
“He wears a hat a lot of times, and people stop him and thank him for his service,” Burkhart said.
Arvin Battersby, who is a retired teacher, said he and other veterans on the flight were surprised by the size of the crowd.
“We’ve seen the celebrations on the television and have read about them in the paper, but this is more than we could have expected,” he said. “This is great. It was sincerely appreciated by us guys.”
Battersby said there were other Honor Flights from other states and communities in Washington on Thursday.
“There was one from Minnesota and Kansas City and other places,” he said.
He described the monuments as interesting and a great way to show honor and pay homage to all the veterans from America’s wars.
However, Battersby said: “Some of the sights weren’t just interesting. There was one instance where I put my hand on the wall (Vietnam Veterans Memorial) of a guy from my company who’s on the wall. It was very touching at times."
Memories of all kinds were made at the reception.
Vietnam veteran George Gillette had a surprise waiting when he returned, complements of his sister, Sue Gabel.
She gave him a box that contained their father's World War II dog tags, Allan Gillette, and some Japanese currency from that period.
"This was very special," Gillette said. "I had no idea what was in here," he said, holding the box.
Kathy “K” Krewer waited with family for her husband, Vietnam veteran Tom Flaig, to return.
“He has been looking forward to this for a long, long time,” Krewer said, adding that Flaig had applied for a flight in January of 2017 and has been waiting for an open seat since.
Krewer held a patriotic quilt for Flaig when he returned.
“It was great,” Flaig said as he met his family on his return. “I was supposed to go last year, but because of COVID they canceled it,” he added. ““We were busy the whole time, and had a wonderful time.
“It was special,” Flaig said. “It was worth the wait.”