Honor Flight returns to jubilant crowd

The size of the crowd took Burkhart and others by surprise.

“The Vietnam vets were not appreciated as much in the era when they came home,” Burkhart said. “It’s exciting that I can be a part of the Honor Flight.”

She said her brother had noticed a change in people’s attitudes over the years.

“He wears a hat a lot of times, and people stop him and thank him for his service,” Burkhart said.

Arvin Battersby, who is a retired teacher, said he and other veterans on the flight were surprised by the size of the crowd.

“We’ve seen the celebrations on the television and have read about them in the paper, but this is more than we could have expected,” he said. “This is great. It was sincerely appreciated by us guys.”

Battersby said there were other Honor Flights from other states and communities in Washington on Thursday.

“There was one from Minnesota and Kansas City and other places,” he said.

He described the monuments as interesting and a great way to show honor and pay homage to all the veterans from America’s wars.