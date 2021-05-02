Honoring fallen heroes: Memorial service for Q-C officers
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Davenport police department arrested two men Wednesday who are allegedly members of the Mad Max Gang.
$5 million wrongful death civil suit filed in fatal shooting involving a Scott County Sheriff's deputy
- Updated
A $5 million civil lawsuit wrongful death suit has been filed against a Scott County Sheriff's deputy and the Scott County Attorney on behalf …
- Updated
Illinois State's Attorney Dora Villarreal released a report ruling the fatal shooting by Rock Island Police officers of DeShawn Tatum as justified.
- Updated
A Davenport man has been arrested for first-degree murder of his girlfriend, who reportedly died from strangulation and blunt force head injuries.
- Updated
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in Long Grove for driving through a cornfield with a gun, chasing his ex-girlfriend, who was also in a car.
- Updated
A Davenport congregation that's been meeting in a gymnasium for the last three and a half years wants to build a permanent home in the woods.
- Updated
A Davenport man was arrested Monday and charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.
- Updated
A group of Davenport businessmen is continuing a push to find support for tearing out the suspension portion of the old I-74 bridge but keeping the remaining driving deck and toll plaza for a public pier.
- Updated
A parent-sponsored prom for Mercer County High School students appears to be the epicenter of a potential COVID-19 spreader event.
- Updated
A seven-year effort to grow and maintain an edible food forest in Davenport has met an unexpected and abrupt end.