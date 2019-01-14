Most Hope Creek Care Center advisory board members say the board serves no purpose and should be dissolved.
Board president Jessey Hullon on Monday night questioned the board’s purpose after reading in the Dispatch-Argus that the county-owned nursing home, 4343 Kennedy Drive, is $4.6 million in debt and will likely run out of credit after June’s $206,637 bond interest payment.
Hullon said advisory board members should have learned this news directly from county employees or county board members, and not through the newspaper.
“As advisory board chairman, after reading that reporting and learning some of it for the first time, and not even being kept in the loop, I would like to entertain the idea of dissolving this advisory board,” Hullon said. “It can be taken back to the elected officials of this county. I believe the situation is pretty grim from what we read.
“I think the time has come,” Hullon said. “As a board, we have no legislative powers. Our communication from the county is minimal. We learn about stuff at Hope Creek from the press. How many of the advisory board members ever saw a budget given to us? How are we going to advise anyone when we don’t even see the budget? As a chairman, I never knew there was a budget. So why have a board? What is our purpose?”
Board member Carol Near agreed with Hullon.
“I feel we serve no purpose, except taking up an hour of time when we have no say,” Near said. “We have no say whatsoever. A very wise person made a comment to me that we are just a window dressing. I don’t know what purpose we serve.
“If the taxpayers really knew all the fine details of the money that is being allocated, I don’t think they’d be very happy,” Near said.
County Administrator Jim Snider said the Hope Creek advisory board was formed in May 2016.
The seven-member volunteer board makes non-binding decisions and advises Hope Creek staff and county board members on all aspects of the facility. The board currently has a position open.
Board member Tim Erno disagreed with Hullon and Near, saying the advisory board serves as an important voice for Hope Creek.
Erno said he, advisory board member Michael Kelly and county board member Ed Langdon recently visited Stephenson Nursing Center in Freeport, Ill., to see firsthand how a financially stable county-owned nursing home is being run.
“We drove all the way on our dime, in my car,” Erno said. “We did this because we care. Nobody paid us; I got no per diem, no mileage. We did it because we care about this home. We just need to get more cooperation from our elected officials. I’m frustrated; I’ve spoken to every (county) board member I can about issues.”
“I believe this fight belongs to the elected officials now,” Hullon replied. “There is nothing you can say or do that is going to change anything. If you read the article, we are going to be out of money in June. The decision-making for this home is with the elected officials.”
According to the monthly aging report given to board members, the state currently owes Hope Creek $774,000 in pending and unpaid Medicaid claims older than 210 days.
County board members in June approved writing off nearly $2.7 million in debt, most of it owed by the state in unpaid claims from 2015 and 2016. Hullon and board member Rod Simmer both noted debt that old is uncollectible.
Hullon said Hope Creek board members should contact county board chairman Richard Brunk and speak to him about the status of the advisory board. Hullon then addressed the handful of county board members present and said they should “start delivering” for the sake of saving Hope Creek.
“Start putting stuff on the county board agenda and start discussing Hope Creek,” Hullon said. “Don’t just rely on reports you get and bringing in other consulting agencies to sell you stuff you probably already know. Just do it, folks. You are letting a great facility go down the tubes.
“The people who work in this home deserve to get direction,” Hullon said. “They cannot get direction from an advisory board that has no legislative powers.”
Advisory board member Michael Kelly said county board members should attend Hope Creek advisory board meetings.
“There are some (county board members) here tonight who came to get the dirt so they can go back and tell the media,” Kelly said. “We don’t have any teeth, so they don’t care about us. We have the (county) board against us and the media writes these things that are outrageous. (Hope Creek) is just a convenient distraction. I’ve also been informed that we should expect to eat (expletive) sandwiches and (expletive) pies. I’m not willing to take that kind of a diet. And this comes from someone highly placed in Rock Island County.”
Hope Creek compliance officer Lynda Vogt stressed to board members that although the nursing home is struggling financially, it consistently receives good marks and positive feedback on the quality of care provided by nursing staff and employees.
Vogt read a letter from the family of Doris Murphy, thanking staff for the good care of their mother, who was a long-time resident at the facility.
“Our family has witnessed your kindness and willingness to help the residents and their families on countless occasions,” Mike Murphy wrote. “Never did I see dirty or unhealthy accommodations. Never were we or Mom treated with disrespect, never were we denied assistance of any kind. From top to bottom, you make their lives not only tolerable, but also worthwhile with your efforts.
“I pray that Hope Creek and similar facilities are able to survive and continue to care for our sick and elderly so when the need arises, we all have the possibility of dignified care.”