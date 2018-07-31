Hope Creek Care Center has been fined $2,200 by the Illinois Department of Public Health for violations related to the abuse or neglect of a patient, and for not meeting general requirements for nursing and personal care that led to a death.
The Rock Island County-owned nursing home at 4343 Kennedy Drive, East Moline, was cited by the state for six license violations and its fine was doubled, according to the agency's second-quarter report.
According to the state, facility staff failed to monitor the daily weight of a patient that resulted in repeated hospitalizations for the patient and eventual death.
Hope Creek's policy directs staff to weigh patients weekly at the time they take their shower unless directed otherwise by a physician. If a patient refuses to take a shower, a weight is still required to be taken.
According to the report, a patient was admitted to the nursing home on Dec. 4, 2017, as a transfer from a local hospital after being treated for chest pains and congestive heart failure. The patient's recorded weight on that date was 151 pounds. Because of the patient's condition, staff were to measure the patient's weight daily.
The patient's weight was recorded as 148 pounds on Dec. 9 and 144 pounds on Dec. 11. No daily weights were documented for Dec. 5-8, Dec. 10, or Dec. 12-16.
On Dec. 16, the patient was transferred to the emergency room complaining of difficulty breathing. Emergency room staff recorded the patient's weight as 153 pounds. The physician's report indicated the weight gain was a symptom of edema, or swelling, which indicates heart failure.
When the patient was released from the hospital and transferred back to Hope Creek, the physician ordered the patient to be weighed daily and any weight changes to be reported immediately.
A conference report on Jan. 11 with the patient's family stated the family was concerned about swelling and the patient was not being weighed daily.
The state report shows the patient was not weighed by staff Dec. 23-31, Jan. 1, Jan. 3, or Jan. 5-11.
On Jan. 17, the patient again was admitted to the emergency room for shortness of breath and extremity swelling "that began four or five days ago," according to the emergency room report which stated the patient weighed 163 pounds, "an 18-pound weight gain."
The ER report stated the patient had accelerated high blood pressure and "is in fluid overload."
Hope Creek records state the patient was transferred back to the facility Jan. 21 and admitted to the hospice center for end-of-life care. The patient died Feb. 3.
In a March 5 interview with state investigators, the patient's day-shift nurse said the patient was not on daily weights, stating "I don't know why (patient) didn't get weighed every day and the doctor notified."
The second-shift nurse told investigators, "I don't remember if (patient) was a daily weight. I don't think (patient) was."
Cindy Matthew, director of nursing at the time, told investigators the physician was supposed to be notified of any weight gain but the patient "was not a daily weight."
"We had a care plan meeting with the family and they were concerned because of (patient's) weight gain and edema," she told investigators. "I don't know why the staff didn't follow the transfer orders for (patient.)"
Hope Creek executive director Cassie Baker was not available for comment.
Katherine Ingamells became interim director of nursing in June and was appointed director July 1, according to human resources director Erin Frere. Ingamells declined to comment on the report or fines.
County Administrator Jim Snider said the issue is unfortunate and Hope Creek staff are taking steps to ensure it doesn't happen again.
"Obviously we are aware of the action by the Illinois Department of Health and we cooperated with the investigation," Snider said. "We understand there is accountability; we are all about accountability. We've taken steps to review best practices to avoid a similar type of situation again."