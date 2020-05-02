Hope Creek liens may be up for discussion at next East Moline Council meeting

It’s been a busy week of emails between East Moline Alderman Larry Toppert and city officials but city administrator Doug Maxeimer is hoping the agreement by the county to pay for the actual cost of two liens dating back to 1984 on the Hope Creek Care Center property that the county has agreed to pay goes by without further disagreement.
The city council voted 4-2-1 for a compromise calling for the county to pay the $11,242.51 from the two liens to East Moline with county administrator Jim Snider saying the county will pay that amount. However, Alderwoman Jayne O’Brien said a day later she never voted and that she likely would have voted no, making it a 3-3-1 vote.
Still, the agreement could stand at Monday’s 6:30 p.m. meeting at city hall.
The county has a pending sale of the facility to Aperion Cares.
“There’s been a lot of emails flying back and forth between different parties,” Maxeimer said, adding he wants to see the sale move forward. “At this point, somebody is probably going to make a motion to reconsider that vote. There may be a second for it. I do believe that the vote will stand as it was approved at the last meeting.That would be my guess at this point.”
The previous meeting, which was held remotely because of the coronavirus, two weeks ago, O’Brien claimed she never voted. There were some sound issues a few times with the remotely held meeting. O’Brien was credited with approving the compromise of asking the county for the liens only, or $11,242.51 — not the $200,000 additional interest that accumulated on them in over three decades.
Toppert said Friday he had sent emails back and forth with city attorney Lincoln Scott, trying to inform Scott why he thinks the liens are still valid, which Scott has previously said they are not. Valid liens could help East Moline collect the more than $200,000 in interest on the unpaid liens.
“I still don’t agree with him,” Toppert said of Scott, adding he knows neither side has convinced the other that their opinion is correct. “I am not going to keep up the struggle here. I want to see Jayne vote and we’ll let the thing work its way through the council. I am just one of seven (alderman) up there.”
Toppert said if they are allowed to revote, “I don’t have any problem with that. If they don’t let us revote it, I am going to make a motion to reconsider. Jayne needs to vote. We need to put it on record that the people she has represented have had a voice in this.”
He sounded like he could accept the results however they come out. “If we get $12,000, we get $12,000,” he said.
He said he wanted to negotiate the (interest money) once the city council knew if the liens were valid. “I wanted to see it go through until the end and then get it negotiated,” Toppert said.
“If it looks like it will be a futile exercise, I am just going to take the $12,000 (11,242.51) and run,” he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.