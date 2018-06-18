Hope Creek Care Center board members want nearly $2.7 million in old debt removed from the books.
Board members on Monday approved a resolution that will remove debt 210 days and older from the accounting rolls of the nursing center.
Altogether, Hope Creek is $4.1 million in debt, according to a financial report presented by Bill Gabelmann of the Bettendorf accounting firm Honkamp Krueger, with $2.7 million of that debt at least 210 days old.
"Are you really going to collect that money? No," board president Jessey Hullon said. "This has been a point with me since day one. I've always wanted that to be gone. But (Hope Creek) is carrying about $1 million in bad debt that they feel they'll never be able to collect."
Because Hope Creek is a county-owned facility, the resolution must go before Rock Island County board members Tuesday night for consideration. If approved, Hullon said the nursing center will have a clearer picture of its accounting once the debt is removed.
"I'm asking for a 'yea' vote on this at the board meeting tomorrow night," Hullon said. "It's taken almost two years to get to this point.
"If the debt is sitting on the books and the facility has zero resources, then there's no point in having it on the books," Hullon said. "You can't get blood from a turnip. I just want better accounting, that's what I'm trying to get accomplished here. We were telling the citizens of Rock Island County we were going to collect $4.5 million. Was that really true? No. I'm trying to be accountable."
According to the financial aging report presented by Gabelmann, $672,628 of debt older than 210 days is owed by residents through private pay arrangements. Another $225,107 is resident liability. The state of Illinois owes Hope Creek $576,748 for Medicaid reimbursement, with another $105,000 in pending payments.
Medicare owes the facility nearly $500,000 in debt older than 210 days.
If county board members approve the resolution to remove $2.7 million, Hullon said Hope Creek still will pursue collection activities in an effort to collect some of the debt. The county has employed the services of collection agency L&M Accounts, based in Moline.
"Even if we collect 10 percent or 20 percent, that will go a long way to help Hope Creek," Hullon said.
Hope Creek business officer manager Patty Luecke said the facility was able to collect $1 million in May with the help of L&M Accounts and payments from Medicaid that finally came through.
Luecke said Medicare allows up to one year for billing, while Illinois Medicaid only allows 180 days. If there are billing errors or incorrect coding, the process is stalled, she said.
In other news, admissions nurse Jamie Stiles told board members the nursing facility admitted 19 residents in May and currently has an occupancy of 160, which is about 80 percent of capacity.
"We've been consistent," Stiles said. "At 160 (residents), we're able to keep our heads above water."
At the conclusion of the meeting, Hullon asked board members to bring new ideas to the July 16 meeting.
"I want to hear from each one of you what we can do to make things better at Hope Creek," Hullon said. "We are an advisory board. We were all put on this board for particular expertise. I am going to reach out for that expertise."
Present at the meeting was new board member John Corelis, who replaced Bryon Tyson. Corelis is senior vice president of NAI Ruhl Commercial Company. Board member Carol Near was absent.