Horses, donkey, escape late night fire Monday in East Moline

Several horses and a donkey escaped a late-night barn fire Monday in East Moline.

The Silvis Fire Department was called around 11 p.m. to the 4600 block of Friendship Farm Road in East Moline for a report of a barn that was engulfed in flame, according to a news release on the department Facebook page. The report included that horses might be in the barn.

When they arrived, firefighters learned that a neighbor realized there was a fire and opened the barn’s gates so three horses and a donkey that were inside could escape, according to the release.

No injuries to people or animals were reported.

The barn was burning heavily and it took firefighters about an hour to get the flames under control. Crews also worked to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby home.

Firefighters remained at the site into the early morning to prevent the fire from rekindling. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The other firefighting agencies that participated in fighting the fire were the Hampton Fire Department, and the Carbon Cliff/Barstow, Hillsdale, Rapid City/Port Byron and Coal Valley fire protection districts.

They were in turn assisted by the Silvis Police Department, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police, Genesis Ambulance and MidAmerican Energy.

