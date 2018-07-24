For the first time since becoming CEO of what's now UnityPoint Health–Trinity in 2010, Rick Seidler will serve as honorary chair of this year's NAMI Walk for the Greater Mississippi Valley affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
He will speak at the Aug. 6 kickoff event for NAMI Walks, a fundraising event to support free education programs for families living with a serious mental-health condition. The kickoff is 5-6:30 p.m. at Baked Beer and Bread Company, 1113 Mound St., Davenport. Seidler will talk about his personal connection to suicide around 5:30 p.m.
"I’m honored to raise awareness about one of the most important issues our communities face," he said. "I have personal experience with severe depression, which regrettably led to my father completing suicide when I was a young adult."
Seidler's father, an Ohio pharmacist who owned a drug store, suffered from "long-term chemical depression" and took his life 34 years ago, at age 57, Seidler said Tuesday. At the time, Seidler was 29 and head of an 80-bed hospital in central California.
He said he's been approached in prior years to serve as honorary chair for the Q-C NAMI Walk, which marks its 15th year on Sept. 22 at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.
"I just think the visibility of NAMI, with the Robert Young Center and Trinity being huge supporters of NAMI for many years, we've always contributed to the walk," Seidler said. "Our family was touched by this. There is a stigma surrounding mental illness.
"It's not about hospital beds," he said. "It's about community services, what we do to keep people out of acute care."
Seidler said that, at the Aug. 6 kickoff, he hopes to inspire people to get involved in the fundraising walk.
UnityPoint Health–Trinity and the Robert Young Center for Community Mental Health are local presenting sponsors for the walk, said NAMI Walk manager Emilyne Slagle.
"Obviously, the hospital and Robert Young, they also fundraise significantly for us," she said, noting 30 to 60 Trinity staff take part in the 5K walk.
The annual event usually attracts about 1,500 walkers, Slagle said. Last year it raised $100,000 to support free local classes and programs.
Slagle said the goal of the Aug. 6 event, which has free food and a cash bar, is “really to get everyone hyped up.
"For Rick to step up to be the face of the walk, it's great," Slagle said. "We're so excited to have him on board with us."
Anyone interested in forming a walk team or sponsoring the Sept. 22 event is invited to attend the Aug. 6 kickoff.
One in five people experience a mental-health disorder in any given year, according to NAMI. The local chapter serves residents in Muscatine, Clinton, and Scott counties in Iowa and Mercer, Henry, and Rock Island counties in Illinois.
For more information, visit namigmv.org. To register a team, contact namiwalks@namigmv.org or 563-386-7477, Ext. 266.