One person was transported to a Muscatine hospital after an apartment fire Thursday night.
The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) at 11:58 p.m. received a report of a kitchen fire at 403 W. 3rd St, Apt. B.
First responders could see fire through a second story window on the backside of the building, and initiated a fire attack.
Fire crews knocked down the fire within 13 minutes then continued to overhaul the rest of the residence to ensure the fire was out, according to a news release from the department.
An unidentified occupant of the structure was transported by Muscatine Fire Department ambulance to Trinity Muscatine where they are in stable condition.
There were no other injuries.
There was fire damage throughout the apartment with limited water and smoke damage to other apartments.
Initial reports from the investigation indicate that the fire started in the kitchen. Smoke detectors were present and did activate.
Direct fire and smoke loss estimate is about $2,500 to the structure and $5,000 to the contents.
The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the residents of the building.
The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Muscatine Police Department. Eleven firefighters responded to the fire including off duty personnel.