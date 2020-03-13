Hospitals: No known Q-C cases, but virus is probably already here

There were no known COVID-19 cases in the Quad-Cities as of Friday morning, but some residents are being tested and officials say the virus is probably already here.

Leaders from the area's two major hospital systems couldn't immediately say how many had been tested, and they declined to say how many local test kits were available.

“It’s likely there’s some (coronavirus cases) in this community," said Lisa Caffery, infection prevention coordinator at Genesis Health Systems. "We just don’t know how many cases are out there."

Confirmed cases of COVID-19, or new coronavirus, climbed past 1,650 in the U.S. and the death toll hit 41 as hospitals grapple with the virus that was labeled a pandemic earlier this week, forcing the suspension of travel to Europe and halting nearly every major national sporting event, Broadway plays and a primary election in Louisiana.

Ashleigh Johnston, spokeswoman for the Quad-City International Airport, said local officials have not had to quarantine anyone coming off of any flights at the Moline airport.