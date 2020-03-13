Hospitals: No known Quad-Cities cases, but virus is probably already here

There were no known COVID-19 cases in the Quad-Cities as of Friday morning, but some residents are being tested and officials say the virus is probably already here.
Leaders from the area's two major hospital systems couldn't immediately say how many had been tested, and they declined to say how many local test kits were available.
“It’s likely there’s some (coronavirus cases) in this community," said Lisa Caffery, infection prevention coordinator at Genesis Health Systems. "We just don’t know how many cases are out there."
Confirmed cases of COVID-19, or new coronavirus, climbed past 1,650 in the U.S. and the death toll hit 41 as hospitals grapple with the virus that was labeled a pandemic earlier this week, forcing the suspension of travel to Europe and halting nearly every major national sporting event, Broadway plays and a primary election in Louisiana.
Ashleigh Johnston, spokeswoman for the Quad-City International Airport, said local officials have not had to quarantine anyone coming off flights at the Moline airport.
At a press conference Friday morning at the Scott County Administration Center, local public health officials implored people to avoid crowds of 250 or more and to wash your hands often and to stay home if you feel sick. They urged businesses to be flexible about sick time. And, they stressed, to call your doctor before showing up if you have symptoms, which include a fever, cough and shortness of breath. Hospitals have special protocols for patients who suspect they may have the virus.
Community leaders hope the preventative measures will help "flatten the curve." Epidemiologists say preventative measures can help slow the sort of concentrated spikes that have decimated cities in Italy and Iran. By limiting exposure to the virus and its carriers, that spike can be "flattened" to a curve more manageable for hospitals and emergency officials.
Local officials also recommended social distancing, or being about six-feet away from other people.
Genesis Health and UnityPoint-Trinity Health officials said they have “surge” plans in place, for when there might be a spike in local cases but declined to discuss specifics. One potential example, though, would be to cancel non-emergency surgeries so resources could be freed up to treat sick coronavirus patients.
Officials from both hospitals said neither have begun to scout secondary sites to be able to acquire more bed space, a move already underway by health-care providers in some parts of the country.
“We have staffing plans in … We have all of our plans. We’re just waiting to see how the situation unfolds and what we need to do,” Caffery said.
Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, stopped reporter questions after several minutes, saying more community briefings may occur as warranted.